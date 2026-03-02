What’s Brewing: Road trip continues; Kulikov returns

FORT LAUDERDALE – Crunch time.

Sitting eight points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers (30-27-3) will look to bounce back quickly on the road.

Falling 5-4 to the New York Islanders on Sunday night at UBS Arena, Anders Lee scored the go-ahead goal with just 32 seconds remaining in the third period to steal a much-needed point from the Panthers.

With the first game of the four-game road trip down, the Panthers know they will need to get different results in the upcoming contests.

“A couple unfortunate breaks and then it's unfortunate they get one late,” Sam Bennett said after the game. “We pushed pretty hard tonight, but the games are too important to be giving up games like that.”

Visiting the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Panthers will close out the road trip with a back-to-back against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Friday.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, March 3: at New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: TNT, HBO MAX, WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

TNT, HBO MAX, WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

Thursday, March 5: at Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

Friday, March 6: at Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: NHL Network, WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

NHL Network, WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

KULIKOV RETURNS

Welcome back Dmitry Kulikov.

After going down with an upper-body injury in the second game of the season on Oct. 9 against the Philadelphia Flyers, the 35-year-old defenseman made his return on Sunday following a 57-game absence.

In his first game back, playing on the second-pairing alongside Niko Mikkola, Kulikov recorded a shot and hit in 20:27 time on ice in the loss to the Islanders.

“You put in the work,” Kulikov said of his return. “You’re trying to get out there, help the team win, trying to bring some energy and new life. Yeah, it was good to get out there and be a part of it again.”

