PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers finish off the road segment of their pre-season schedule on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers were defeated 5-2 by the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, receiving goals from forwards Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie in the defeat to fall to 2-2-1 in exhibition action.

Netminder Stuart Skinner made 18 saves against a near full-force Canucks squad, with defenceman Quinn Hughes scoring a pair of goals and Brock Boeser recording four assists. Vancouver received multi-point nights from four players, including Elias Pettersson (1G, 1A) and Phillip Di Guiseppe (1G, 2A)

After Andrei Kuzmenko scored with the man advantage just 40 seconds into the third period, Pettersson sniped the second of two power-play goals for Vancouver that were part of a three-goal run for the Canucks in the first half of the final frame and five unanswered goals after Erne's spin-around goal in the first period gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

"I thought we came into a tough building versus basically [the full] Vancouver Canucks lineup, and really like the way we started tonight," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "I thought we gave ourselves a chance by playing fast, getting on top of them and doing and controlling most of the game through the first half.

"We made a mistake here or there and it kind of compounded. We took some penalties, but we'll learn from it and move on."

On Sunday, centre Brandon Sutter was released from his professional tryout (PTO) before the veteran of 770 NHL games called it a career by announcing his retirement.

After facing the Kraken, the Blue & Orange will conclude their exhibition schedule with home matches at Rogers Place versus the Calgary Flames (Wednesday) and Seattle (Friday).

You can watch Monday's game live on Oilers Plus at 8:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

