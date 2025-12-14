GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Maple Leafs

TORONTO, ON – Beatdown on the Buds.

Leon Draisaitl had three assists to pull within one point of 1,000 for his career, while Connor McDavid contributed two goals and an assist and Vasily Podkolzin scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, who scored five unanswered goals in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

"I thought the effort from start to finish was great," Darnell Nurse said. "Obviously, they had some pushes, especially early in the game. We were able to weather them and have our own pushes. I thought Jars made some big saves at key moments for us, and we were able to capitalize on the opportunities that came our way."

McDavid dazzled with another terrific solo goal in Toronto, only 3:25 into the first period, before the Oilers captain got credit for his second of the night, midway through the middle frame, when former teammate Troy Stecher put it into his own net to tie the game up at 2-2 after Toronto held the lead.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse notched his sixth goal of the season with 31 seconds left in the second period, ultimately opening the floodgates further for Podkolzin to score twice in 34 seconds early in the final stanza before Zach Hyman added another midway through the frame to cap off Edmonton's scoring.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 25 of 28 shots in his Oilers debut following his acquisition from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, making a handful of terrific stops over a steady 60-minute performance to improve to 10-3-1 this season with his first victory in Blue & Orange.

"It's obviously a lot of emotions," Jarry said. "You never really think that this would happen, and you're obviously shocked when it does. The last game I played was in Pittsburgh, so you never really think that's going to end. But to be here and to be part of this group is special."

Defenceman Alec Regula recorded his first assist with the Oilers, while Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Matt Savoie each added solo helpers in the victory that improves their overall record to 15-11-6 this season.

The Oilers will continue their five-game road trip on Sunday night when they finish a back-to-back at the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens.