BLOG: Jarry a 'better goalie' for second chance to play in Edmonton

TORONTO, ON – “It’s going to be special.”

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is looking forward to the opportunity to join what the Oilers have been building over two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, while returning to the place he put down roots after winning a Memorial Cup in 2014 with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The 30-year-old woke up on Friday still a member of the Penguins before being called to the rink by Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas and told that he’d been traded to the Oilers, where the excitement inevitably hit him that he’d be going back to the city where it all started for him.

Just one day later, following a five-hour drive up from Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon, Jarry was speaking for the first time as a member of the Oilers to the media at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to talk about his excitement ahead of his first start on Saturday against the Leafs.

“Honestly, I had no clue what was really happening,” Jarry said. “But obviously, when I heard, I was very excited.”

“It's an opportunity, and I'm fully embracing it. I think it's going to be a fun challenge. I think being at the pinnacle of the sport is where you always want to be. To have that opportunity on this team and be able to do that, it's going to be special.”

Since leaving the Oil Kings in 2014 as a WHL & Memorial Cup champion, Jarry has been a summer resident of Edmonton with his wife, Hannah and son, Bennett, after he decided to buy a house about 15 minutes outside of the city.

“Just my time playing there with the Oil Kings. I enjoyed it so much,” he said. “I had a lot of friends there, and I kind of grew up there a little bit, so when I had the opportunity to buy a home, that was kind of where I decided to set roots.”