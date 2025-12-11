PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch spoke after Wednesday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena about the urgency he liked from the Oilers in the final period, saying they need more goals that come from just funnelling pucks to the net and taking shots instead of too many elaborate passing plays.

"The third period, we showed more urgency – especially in the offensive zone," he said. "And it was ugly. It was just slinging pucks to the net and crashing. You look at Podkolzin's goal, and even McDavid's second one, and they're just from shooting with a lot of guys around the net and capitalizing.

"In the second period, I saw us making a lot more passes, but not generating very much. So I think we have to make it a little more ugly and not make it more poetic, trying to draw this picture. I think we should just simplify it."

The Oilers are 2-1-1 on the homestand and are looking to hit the road on a positive note.

"We'd feel a lot better," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, you want to put a little stretch together being at home, and we could've won both of those games that we lost against Minnesota and last night against Buffalo. But it is what it is, and a win would feel a lot better going out on the road.

"We know this road trip is going to be a difficult one for us. Anytime you win, it just takes a little bit more pressure off going into the next game."