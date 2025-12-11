PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

The Oilers wrap up their five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Thursday against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings v Edmonton Oilers

By Ian Smyth
The Edmonton Oilers will play host to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night to finish their five-game homestand at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

The Oilers rally in the third but fall 4-3 in overtime to the Sabres

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

EDMONTON, AB – Following Tuesday's rollercoaster 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, the Edmonton Oilers will wrap up their five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings before heading out on the road for an Eastern road trip.

"Very important," Leon Draisaitl said. "I've thought we've played well for the most part on this homestand, so it'd be nice to finish it off with a win and get on the road."

After trailing 3-0 to the Sabres after two periods on Tuesday, the Oilers mounted a three-goal comeback with a one-second buzzer beater from Connor McDavid for his 16th goal of the season, having kick-started Edmonton's fightback with his 15th of the year only 10 seconds into the third period.

But they couldn’t seal the deal in overtime, falling 4-3 on Alex Tuch's decisive tally 33 seconds into the extra period, and had to settle for a point after overcoming a slow opening 40 minutes against the Sabres to score three times in the final frame.

Kris speaks after Wednesday's skate at the Downtown Community Arena

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch spoke after Wednesday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena about the urgency he liked from the Oilers in the final period, saying they need more goals that come from just funnelling pucks to the net and taking shots instead of too many elaborate passing plays.

"The third period, we showed more urgency – especially in the offensive zone," he said. "And it was ugly. It was just slinging pucks to the net and crashing. You look at Podkolzin's goal, and even McDavid's second one, and they're just from shooting with a lot of guys around the net and capitalizing.

"In the second period, I saw us making a lot more passes, but not generating very much. So I think we have to make it a little more ugly and not make it more poetic, trying to draw this picture. I think we should just simplify it."

The Oilers are 2-1-1 on the homestand and are looking to hit the road on a positive note.

"We'd feel a lot better," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, you want to put a little stretch together being at home, and we could've won both of those games that we lost against Minnesota and last night against Buffalo. But it is what it is, and a win would feel a lot better going out on the road.

"We know this road trip is going to be a difficult one for us. Anytime you win, it just takes a little bit more pressure off going into the next game."

Leon speaks after Wednesday's skate at the Downtown Community Arena

Leon Draisaitl has a chance to tie Glenn Anderson for the third-most goals in Oilers franchise history, while pulling him closer to the 1,000-point mark for his career. He currently sits at 994 and is riding a three-game point streak with two goals and five assists.

“It’s something that I never thought would be possible,” Draisaitl said. “To be closing in on that and hopefully be able to achieve that in the near future is something that’s hard to explain.”

Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin will continue to skate together with Matt Savoie, who will be playing his second career game against the Red Wings.

“I think the more we play together, the more comfortable we are gonna get,” Savoie said. “I think we’ve been playing in the O-zone quite a bit and creating looks, so I’m just looking to build off that.”

Savoie also went into detail about adjusting to playing with Leon Draisaitl. “Just getting used to how much he possesses it and how much other teams key on to him. It’s been a lot of fun, and obviously, he creates a lot for his linemates. So just enjoying myself right now.”

The Red Wings will play the Oilers in the second of a back-to-back after beating the Flames 4-3 on Wednesday in Calgary.

Matt speaks after Wednesday's skate at the Downtown Community Arena

