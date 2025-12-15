PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA – History awaits in Tuesday night’s puck drop against the Penguins.

Oftentimes, a Tuesday night hockey game in December can be one that many people will look forward to watching after a day's work, before it's chalked up as another checkmark on the calendar over a long 82-game NHL regular season.

But when the Oilers face the Penguins this Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, history is waiting to be written for Leon Draisaitl and Sidney Crosby, while there's plenty of extra intrigue for the likes of Tristan Jarry, Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak following this past Friday's trade between the two clubs.

Both Draisaitl and Crosby are knocking on the doorstep of major career milestones. The Oilers alternate captain is only one point away from 1,000 NHL points, and the Penguins captain is just two points away from tying Mario Lemieux's franchise-leading scoring record of 1,723 points.

In both creases, it'll be an interesting night filled with emotions for both Jarry and Skinner, who'll play their former teams for the first time just days after being traded for one another, while Kulak was also part of the deal going back to Pittsburgh and will be on the blue line for the first time for the Penguins.

The Oilers also called up forward Quinn Hutson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Monday after leading the AHL in goals from rookies with 16 this season, along with 12 assists for 28 points through 24 games. Hutson leads the Condors in scoring and sits three points behind the league leader.

Let's dive into Tuesday's storylines: