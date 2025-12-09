PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sabres

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Tuesday's visit from the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start on Tuesday night behind what's expected to be an unchanged lineup for the Edmonton Oilers as they look to keep things rolling on home ice during a visit from the Buffalo Sabres to Rogers Place.

"I think first of all, it starts in the D zone," Skinner said. "The way that we've been playing, we're sticking to our structure, and everyone's sticking to their job. Then offensively, we've got a lot of skill up front, so just letting them do their thing and get creative, get to the net, get pucks to the net, and it's just doing the hard things and the little things right. We've been able to get rewarded for that."

The Oilers are hoping to continue their offensive explosion from back-to-back victories over the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, where they scored a combined 15 goals, while aiming to avenge their 5-1 defeat to the Sabres on the road in November.

"They're a very dangerous team," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They've got a lot of speed, whether that's from their forwards or defencemen, and if you're caught sleeping out of position, they're going to take advantage of that. A lot of offence is driven by their defencemen. They've got good puck movers who like to get involved, and when it's going well, it's very dangerous. But if you can check well and stay on top, you can create some offence yourself."

Kris talks pre-game ahead of a visit from the Sabres on Tuesday

Coach Knoblauch has found some consistency up and down his forward lines and defence pairings, with the fourth line of Trent Frederic, Curtis Lazar and David Tomasek pitching in with two goals and each skater contributing a point in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Those all-around contributions begin at the top, with the bench boss having seen Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard combine for a total of 23 points (8G, 15A) over their back-to-back home wins, while a name like Alec Regula on the back end is starting to round into form following an early-season injury that keped him out of the lineup for nearly a month.

"First of all, it starts with Connor and Leon driving each of their lines," he said. "They're playing really well, and it's much easier for everyone else to fall into place and play more favourable matchups. It was nice to see the fourth line get a couple of goals. We need some secondary scoring. It can always be Leon's line or Connor's line every single night, but they're not going to score every single night, so you need some secondary production, and we've been getting that.

"As for defence, obviously we've got the majority of our same defencemen that we've had last year. But Regula, being a new guy coming in, unfortunately got hurt, took some time off coming back, and he's gaining some traction and playing well and finding some chemistry with Darnell. So I think we're in a good spot right now. We just have to try and continue doing that."

Stuart speaks on Tuesday as the Oilers prepare to host Buffalo

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Jets below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Mangiapane - Henrique - Janmark
Frederic - Lazar - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

