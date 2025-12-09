PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sabres

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start on Tuesday night behind what's expected to be an unchanged lineup for the Edmonton Oilers as they look to keep things rolling on home ice during a visit from the Buffalo Sabres to Rogers Place.

"I think first of all, it starts in the D zone," Skinner said. "The way that we've been playing, we're sticking to our structure, and everyone's sticking to their job. Then offensively, we've got a lot of skill up front, so just letting them do their thing and get creative, get to the net, get pucks to the net, and it's just doing the hard things and the little things right. We've been able to get rewarded for that."

The Oilers are hoping to continue their offensive explosion from back-to-back victories over the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, where they scored a combined 15 goals, while aiming to avenge their 5-1 defeat to the Sabres on the road in November.

"They're a very dangerous team," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They've got a lot of speed, whether that's from their forwards or defencemen, and if you're caught sleeping out of position, they're going to take advantage of that. A lot of offence is driven by their defencemen. They've got good puck movers who like to get involved, and when it's going well, it's very dangerous. But if you can check well and stay on top, you can create some offence yourself."