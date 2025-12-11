RELEASE: Holidays in Oil Country 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced the launch of their "Holidays in Oil Country" Oilers 50/50 raffle running from now until December 21, helping kids and families in need this holiday season through 880 CHED Santas Anonymous, the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, Make-A-Wish Canada and Hope Mission.

"The holiday season can be especially challenging for kids and families in need across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Through our Holidays in Oil Country 50/50 raffle, we're proud to partner with incredible organizations like Santas Anonymous, the Christmas Bureau, Make-A-Wish and Hope Mission to brighten the season and make a meaningful difference – bringing Christmas joy to those who need it most."

With the help of thousands of volunteers and donors, 880 CHED Santas Anonymous is able to collect, sort, package and deliver toys to nearly 20,000 children each year.

"With the growing need in our community, 880 CHED Santas Anonymous remains committed in its mission to ensure every child has a new toy under the tree at Christmas," said Angel Benedict, Executive Director, 880 CHED Santas Anonymous. "The generosity of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, Edmonton Oilers and their incredible fans not only provides toys, books and teddy bears, but also creates cherished memories and a sense of belonging and hope for families in our community."

Each year, the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton shares the giving spirit by providing festive meals and gifts to Edmontonians in need.

"The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has been a treasured partner to the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton for many years, and we are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to helping us feed Oil Country," said Stephanie Perilli, Executive Director, Christmas Bureau of Edmonton. "The energy and generosity of Oilers fans fuel so much more than a 50/50 jackpot – they directly support thousands of families, seniors, and individuals who rely on us during the holiday season. This support provides more than a nutritious, festive meal – it offers a moment of joy, dignity, and connection. We're truly grateful to the EOCF for helping make that possible."

For over 40 years, Make-A-Wish Canada has provided sick children and their families with strength and hope by granting them a wish.

"Wishes have become a powerful part of a child's treatment journey, restoring strength and resilience for children with critical illnesses," said Jen Garden, Chapter Director, Northern Alberta, Make-A-Wish Canada. "Wishes are medicine, and with the support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's 50/50 raffle this holiday season, we can continue to fill life-changing wish prescriptions."

Hope Mission serves meals to thousands of people in Edmonton struggling with unemployment and homelessness and provides shelter and emergency care for those in need.

"We are so grateful for the impact that the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation have made and continue to make in the lives of the vulnerable," said Tim Pasma, Senior Director of Programs, Hope Mission. "They have made a difference in the lives of thousands of our vulnerable neighbours in Oil Country, but it doesn't just stop there. We have also seen how that impact continues to bring hope and healing to the mothers, fathers, siblings, and entire communities who are invested in the well-being of their vulnerable loved ones. Their support has provided hope and healing to countless people and communities through their compassion and generosity, and we are truly grateful."

The Holidays in Oil Country 50/50 raffle features more than 120 prizes, including signed merchandise, game-used gear from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse, premium Oilers tickets, 100,000 Aeroplan points, Samsung S25 phones and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Century Casino, plus a $25 sports bet and a $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Holiday Bonus raffle running until December 31.

The EOCF has also launched its new Pick to Win game, offering fans another exciting way to win massive prizes – including a progressive jackpot, an Oilers suite experience, a Ford Bronco and more – while supporting the Foundation's mission to help more kids, more families and more Oil Country communities in need.

To purchase 50/50 tickets and learn more about Pick to Win, go to EdmontonOilers.com/5050.