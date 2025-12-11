PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal while Trent Frederic will be good to go on Thursday night when the Oilers close out their five-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Red Wings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will wrap up their five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start, while forward Trent Frederic will be good to go despite getting 14 stitches after taking a puck to the face during Wednesday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed in his media availability this morning.

The Oilers will face a team playing the second game of a back-to-back for the third time in a row, with the Red Wings coming off a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, so there's a renewed approach for them to come out with a strong start following Tuesday's OT loss to Buffalo.

Kris speaks before the Oilers face the Red Wings on Thursday night

"I think that overall in the first period against Buffalo, I thought we did a lot of good things, but we didn't have that attack mentality," Knoblauch said. "We didn't give up very much. I thought we had some good opportunities in the offensive zone to take it to the net, and I think we just passed up those attacks, those opportunities, and we didn't really generate it as much as we should have.

"It certainly wasn't as good as the start we had against Winnipeg, but it wasn't bad. In the second period, I didn't think we played well. But in the third period, we really turned it on and just tried to get more of that out of our guys."

Putting together a full 60-minute effort that begins with a good start on Thursday to close out this five-game homestand will be important before the Oilers hit the road for an Eastern road trip, starting with a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens this coming weekend.

"Obviously, you want to take advantage of your home games and of teams that are on back-to-backs," Zach Hyman said. "So I think our game is coming as of late. A sleepy first two periods last game, but a good third, so building off of that coming in tonight will be important."

Zach speaks before the Oilers face the Red Wings on Thursday night

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Detroit below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Mangiapane - Henrique - Janmark
Frederic - Lazar - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

