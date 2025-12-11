PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will wrap up their five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.
Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start, while forward Trent Frederic will be good to go despite getting 14 stitches after taking a puck to the face during Wednesday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed in his media availability this morning.
The Oilers will face a team playing the second game of a back-to-back for the third time in a row, with the Red Wings coming off a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, so there's a renewed approach for them to come out with a strong start following Tuesday's OT loss to Buffalo.