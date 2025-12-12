GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Red Wings 1

EDMONTON, AB – Zach-trick season is upon us.

Winger Zach Hyman recorded his sixth-career hat-trick, while captain Connor McDavid contributed four assists for the Edmonton Oilers, who closed out their five-game homestand on Thursday night with a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place.

Hyman opened the scoring on the power play with 5:35 left in the first period before finishing off a terrific pass from McDavid during the middle frame, making it 3-1 for the Oilers before converting into an empty net late in the third for his first hat-trick since Mar. 13, 2024 against the Washington Capitals.

McDavid assisted on each of Hyman's three goals and added another helper on Mattias Ekholm's third of the campaign 2:46 into the second period, extending his multi-game point streak to four games, totalling five goals and seven assists.

Leon Draisaitl tallied two helpers and sits four points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for the Oilers, who finished their homestand with a 3-1-1 record as they now prepare to head east for a five-game road trip that begins on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena with the first of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It's massive," Skinner said. "It's an insanely competitive league. Every team is finding ways to win and climbing up the standings, so for us to get a few wins here was really important, especially at home. You want to try to bank in as many as you can."