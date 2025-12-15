RELEASE: McDavid named NHL First Star of the Week

Oilers captain led the league in scoring over the past seven days with four goals and six assists

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
EDMONTON, AB – The NHL announced Monday its Three Stars of the Week, with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid taking the top honour.

The 28-year-old led the league in scoring last week with 10 points in four games, including four goals and six assists. McDavid scored twice last Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, picked up four assists on Thursday vs. the Detroit Red Wings, tallied two goals and a helper on Saturday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs and had one assist on Sunday in Montreal vs. the Canadiens.

Eight of his 10 points came at even strength as he now ranks second in overall scoring across the NHL with 18 goals and 34 assists, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche who has 55 points.

One of six players already confirmed for Canada's Olympic team for the Winter Games this coming February, McDavid is currently on a six-game point streak with seven goals and nine assists in that span.

McDavid weaves his way through to score another stunner in Toronto

