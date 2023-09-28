RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers reduced their Training Camp roster by 15 players on Thursday, sending one goaltender, five defencemen and nine forwards to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Released from PTO and reporting to Bakersfield:

Tyler Parks (G)

Xavier Bernard (D)

Noah Ganske (D)

Jake Johnson (D)

Connor Corcoran (D)

Cam Wright (F)

Ture Linden (F)

Dino Kambeitz (F)

Ethan De Jong (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield:

Maximus Wanner (D)

Tyler Tullio (F)

Jake Chiasson (F)

Jayden Grubbe (F)

Carl Berglund (F)

Matvey Petrov (F)

Edmonton's pre-season schedule continues Friday on the road against the Calgary Flames. Game time is 7pm MT on Oilers Plus and the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

