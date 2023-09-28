News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks
RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms
GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets
PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets
POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience
POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years
GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (09.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets
RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game
CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

One goaltender, five defencemen and nine forwards will report to Edmonton's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors

230915_EOvWJ_209
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers reduced their Training Camp roster by 15 players on Thursday, sending one goaltender, five defencemen and nine forwards to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Released from PTO and reporting to Bakersfield:

  • Tyler Parks (G)
  • Xavier Bernard (D)
  • Noah Ganske (D)
  • Jake Johnson (D)
  • Connor Corcoran (D)
  • Cam Wright (F)
  • Ture Linden (F)
  • Dino Kambeitz (F)
  • Ethan De Jong (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield:

  • Maximus Wanner (D)
  • Tyler Tullio (F)
  • Jake Chiasson (F)
  • Jayden Grubbe (F)
  • Carl Berglund (F)
  • Matvey Petrov (F)

Edmonton's pre-season schedule continues Friday on the road against the Calgary Flames. Game time is 7pm MT on Oilers Plus and the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.