SEATTLE, WA – Here are the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's pre-season match against the Seattle Kraken based on this morning's skate at Climate Pledge Arena.

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Leon Draisaitl

Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne - James Hamblin - Raphael Lavoie

Seth Griffith - Brad Malone - Xavier Bourgault

Defence

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Ben Gleason - Philip Broberg

Cam Dineen - Phil Kemp

Goalies

Jack Campbell

Calvin Pickard