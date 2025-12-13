PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

Jarry, a former WHL champion with the Edmonton Oil Kings back in 2014, is 9-3-1 in 14 games (13 starts) this season, posting a 2.66 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and one shutout for the Penguins after overcoming some challenges in his game last year – only to return with a bang in 2025-26.
The Surrey, BC product began the year with five wins in his first six starts and seven in his first nine appearances – a strong run of results that reinforced Bowman and his staff's beliefs, along with his successful track record as a starter, that he was their target to take over between the Edmonton pipes.
“We've done a lot of work on this position," Bowman said. "Obviously, it gets a lot of attention. Tristan's had a really consistent performance as a pro, right up until last season, so it was certainly something we looked into, and we wanted to see how he started this year. We've watched him very closely, and we've been impressed with his performance over the course of his career. I think he's shown to be a very solid goaltender.
"A lot of the metrics that we track, he's been very good on those for many years and on a large sample size.”
The 30-year-old will join the Oilers in Toronto for the start of their back-to-back this weekend, taking over as the starter for Stuart Skinner, who spent eight seasons in the organization as a third-round pick by his hometown club in 2017 and led them to two straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final.
Brett Kulak, another local product from Stony Plain, never missed a single game for the Oilers across parts of five seasons in Oil Country after being picked up by the Oilers from the Canadiens at the 2022 Trade Deadline, playing in every one of the 370 regular-season and playoff games he was available.
Skinner and Kulak are both set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.