PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

TORONTO, ON – A changing of the (crease) guard.

When the Edmonton Oilers kick off a five-game road trip on Saturday night with the first of a back-to-back at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it'll begin a new era between the pipes for the Blue & Orange following a pair of significant trades with Pittsburgh and Nashville on Friday morning.

As part of the major shakeup, the Oilers acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Penguins in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick, along with adding blueliner Spencer Stastney from the Predators for a 2027 third-round selection.

The biggest move saw the Oilers and Penguins swap starters in Jarry and Skinner, with Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman saying that it was a change in goal they'd been considering for some time before deciding to follow through with the trade on Friday.

“I just felt it was time for something different," the executive said. "It's not so much a comment on Stuart Skinner; it's just maybe time for something different here. We felt confident in the fact that [Jarry's] got two more years on his contract, so we have our goalie for the next three playoff runs, which I think is important."

Jarry is signed until the end of the 2027-28 season at a cap hit of $5.375 million, which beyond the 30-year-old's body of work over nine seasons with the Penguins is a number that Bowman and his management staff were comfortable paying the price of Skinner, Kulak and a future second-round pick.

"Knowing that he's signed, it's a number that we're going to be able to manage well in our salary cap over the coming seasons, so I think those factors did play a role. When you add it all up, it wasn't just about a couple of games here or there. It was about a career sample size and the fact that he's going to be with us for three playoff rounds.”