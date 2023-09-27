RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers and host the autograph signing once again at WEM,” said Danielle Woo, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Tourism, West Edmonton Mall. "As one of our most highly anticipated events of the year, the signing provides our guests with an experience like no other to get up close and personal with all of their favourite players, uniting Oil Country together under one roof."

Due to high demand, fans will be limited to one signature per player. The first 300 fans in line at Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's locations will be guaranteed access to their tables. McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck cards provided at the table.

Additional details are available at wem.ca/oilers.