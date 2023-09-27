News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

Fans across Oil Country will have the opportunity to have a personal item or team-issued card autographed by an Oilers player between 6-8pm

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment and West Edmonton Mall (WEM) announced today that the Edmonton Oilers will be available for a public autograph signing on Thursday, October 12 from 6-8pm.

Fans across Oil Country will have the opportunity to have a personal item or team-issued card autographed by an Oilers player, as the team will be set up at stations throughout WEM.

AROUND THE RINK | WEM Oilers Autograph Session

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers and host the autograph signing once again at WEM,” said Danielle Woo, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Tourism, West Edmonton Mall. "As one of our most highly anticipated events of the year, the signing provides our guests with an experience like no other to get up close and personal with all of their favourite players, uniting Oil Country together under one roof."

Due to high demand, fans will be limited to one signature per player. The first 300 fans in line at Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's locations will be guaranteed access to their tables. McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck cards provided at the table.

Additional details are available at wem.ca/oilers.