GAME RECAP: Canadiens 4, Oilers 1

MONTREAL, QC – Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 23 saves, including four on breakaways, but the Edmonton Oilers were stifled at the other end by netminder Jakub Dobeš, who stopped 27 shots for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-1 victory at the Bell Centre on Sunday night.

With each side playing the second of a back-to-back, the Canadiens gained early momentum from a two-minute five-on-three penalty kill in a scoreless first period before Ivan Demidov notched the opening goal on the power play and Joe Veleno doubled the lead in the middle frame to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

The Oilers were prone to giveaways over the full 60 minutes and weren't able to beat Dobeš until Zach Hyman's tally on the man advantage in the last 10 minutes of the third period, making it 3-1 Canadiens before Alexandre Texier scored 1:23 later to restore the lead after Nick Suzuki notched Montreal's third.

Leon Draisaitl went pointless to extend the search for his 1,000th NHL point, while Edmonton dropped to 0-3-3 this season in the second of back-to-back games as they now look ahead to Tuesday's meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena to continue their five-game road trip.