RELEASE: Stillman recalled from Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have recalled defenceman Riley Stillman from the Bakersfield Condors.

The left-shot defenceman has appeared in 22 games with the AHL affiliate squad this season, recording two goals and five assists. The 27-year-old has played 163 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina, scoring four goals and 22 assists.

Stillman (6'2", 207 lbs.) skated in 35 games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, recording three goals and six assists. He also played five games for the Hurricanes last season.

The Peterborough, Ontario native was a fourth-round selection of the Panthers in 2016 (114th overall) and made his NHL debut in 2018-19.

The Oilers also made several transactions on Thursday, recalling forward Max Jones from the Condors, placing forwards Connor Clattenburg and Jack Roslovic on injured reserve, and moving defenceman Jake Walman to long-term injured reserve.