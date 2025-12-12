RELEASE: Oilers acquire Tristan Jarry from Penguins

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Stuart Skinner, defenceman Brett Kulak and a second-round draft selection in 2029.

The club has also acquired defenceman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2027 Draft.

Jarry (6’4”, 200 lbs.) has appeared in 14 games this season with 13 starts, recording a 9-3-1 record along with a 2.66 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The 30-year-old began the year with five wins in his first six starts and seven wins his first nine appearances through November including a 31-save shutout October 18 versus the San Jose Sharks.

A former Edmonton Oil King and 2014 Memorial Cup champion, Jarry was Pittsburgh's second-round selection in the 2013 NHL Draft (44th overall) and appeared in 307 games for the club over 10 seasons including his single game debut in 2016-17. The Surrey, B.C. native has also appeared in eight playoff games over three postseasons.

A two-time NHL All-Star (2020, 2022), he departs Pittsburgh third all-time in games played, wins (161), GAA (2.74) and fourth in save percentage (.909) while his 22 career shutouts are tied for second with Tom Barrasso behind Marc-Andre Fleury (44).

Stastney (6’0”, 185 lbs.) has dressed in 81 games over four seasons with Nashville including 30 games in 2025-26. The 25-year-old left-shot defender has registered a goal and eight assists along with 10 penalty minutes while averaging 14:52 TOI per game. The Woodridge, Illinois native was Nashville's fifth-round selection (131st overall) in 2018.

Poulin (6’2”, 227 lbs.) has recorded 64 goals and 71 assists in 207 games over the past five seasons with Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre Scranton. The 24-year-old has also dressed in 15 games for the Penguins in that time including a pair of games in November. The left-shot forward was Pittsburgh's first-round selection (21st overall) in 2019.