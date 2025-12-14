PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Canadiens

Jarry said his teammates helped ease the transition on the ice with the way they controlled the play in their own zone, helping him settle into his new crease and keeping the traffic going Toronto's direction after the Maple Leafs temporarily took a 2-1 lead during the second period.
"I think as the game goes on, it's a lot of the same game, but just a different place with a different uniform," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing, just trying to settle in as quickly as possible and play my game and just kind of be sound for them. I thought that they obviously did a great job possessing the puck, backchecking, holding onto the puck, and I think that led to a lot of opportunities for us tonight."
Defenceman Spencer Stastney, who was picked up from Nashville the same day as Jarry, played 16:33 alongside Ty Emberson on the third pairing in his first appearance with Edmonton, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch thought their additions provided extra excitement to the locker room for Saturday's win.
"First of all, anytime you add somebody to the team, it adds a little juice, a little excitement to the group," he said. "Spencer and Tristan played really well tonight, played really well for us, and hopefully we can continue building on that. Overall, I thought our. The team played well, and of course, Leon and Connor were part of the scoring and really got us on the scoresheet. But I'm very happy with the group."