PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Canadiens

Draisaitl was one of three multi-point scorers against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, with Connor McDavid contributing two goals and an assist – scoring a terrific solo goal in the first period – while Vasily Podkolzin potted two goals as part of five unanswered for their fourth win over their last five games (4-0-1).

On a two-on-one late in the third period, it looked like Draisaitl might hit the milestone when he passed over to McDavid for a one-timer, but the captain fanned on his effort, and it would be their last chance of the night as his search for 1,000 career points extended to Sunday night in Montreal.

McDavid & Draisaitl are once again in the NHL's top five for scoring after their big showings at Scotiabank Arena to push each of their respective point streaks to five games, with the Oilers captain on a tear with multiple points in each of those contests, posting a whopping seven goals and eight assists.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 25 saves in his Oilers debut after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and looked composed in the crease, improving to 10-3-1 this season with his first win wearing Blue & Orange. It's never easy being traded, but the 30-year-old was happy to be playing for the Oilers on Saturday and a part of this group that has high aspirations with him between their pipes as they push for a Stanley Cup.

"It's obviously a lot of emotions," Jarry said. "You never really think that this would happen, and you're obviously shocked when it does. The last game I played was in Pittsburgh, so you never really think that's going to end. But to be here and to be part of this group is special."