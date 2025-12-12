TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks following Friday's trades with Pittsburgh & Nashville

Bowman on Brett Kulak being part of the deal, his impact on the Oilers, how they’ll replace his minutes, and the acquisition of Spencer Stastney:
“Brett was a great Oiler, and he was excellent in the playoffs last year. There's no doubt about that. With where he was in his contract, being in the last year of his deal, we were able to acquire Spencer Stastney, who's six years younger and a very similar style of player. The thing we've liked about Stastney is his excellent mobility. He's a great skater, a lot of quickness, and he's been very effective in the penalty kill. And he's got some offence to his game as well.
"I think he hasn't really reached his true potential yet. He's 25 years old, so we've been able to reshape our defence a bit here in the last year. We've now got three guys that are 25, and Bouch is 26, so we've got four younger defencemen that are all in those prime years. I think Spencer is someone who probably not a lot of people are too familiar with, but I do think he plays a very similar style game to Kulak, and that was important for us as part of this deal. We certainly weren't trying to trade Brett Kulak. He's a great person and a great player on our team. We're going to miss him. But in order to make the transaction work with the money going back and forth, that had to be part of it. So we wanted to make sure that we addressed our defence in the same manner.”
“I'm very encouraged by what Spencer can bring to the table, and I think when you get a chance to watch him play, you'll see the similarities there in their games. I think that's why we're pretty encouraged. We've got some young defencemen now that, like something I spoke about early in the year, are going to improve, and we've seen that with some of our young guys already. They're going to continue to get better as we give them opportunities. It's different from having a vet back there, but I think we still have Nurse, Ekholm, Walman, and Bouch, so we've got some younger guys we're working in. I think once we give them the opportunity, they can show us that they can make a difference in our lineup.”
Bowman on if something changed in the last 24-48 hours to speed up the trade and Jarry's potential:
“No, I think that the biggest thing is if you look at Tristan's track record, he's been a very strong performer for a number of years. I think just last season was the only time when he had a stretch where it wasn't at the same level, so we wanted to see how he started the season off, and I think he's been doing really well there in Pittsburgh. I think he's a big part of the reason their team is off to such a great start, probably surprising some people in the Eastern Conference, being as good as they've been.
"Watching his performance, it solidified in our minds that he’s the goalie we’d seen for many years. His performance has been very good.”
Bowman on if Calvin Pickard will remain with the team after today’s move:
“Yes, he will remain with the team.”
Bowman on acquiring Samuel Poulin from Nashville in a separate deal for a 2027 third-round pick:
“Well, he's gonna go to Bakersfield to start. But he's got a lot of talent, and he's a big kid with skill. He's probably 6-foot-2, over 220 pounds, and he's having a great season so far in the American League at a point per game. So he's been a highly regarded player for a while.
“It hasn't all quite come together. He's played in some NHL games, but he's kind of at that age where guys hopefully can take that next step and become an NHL player. So we do like the overall combination of the size, the skill, and the ability to play both ways. He’s had an excellent start to the season in Wilkes-Barre, and we want to get him in our system here in Bakersfield and then make an assessment on if he would be in the mix in Edmonton. But he's got a lot of different parts to his game that are attractive, and we're hopeful that those will translate.”