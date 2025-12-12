TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks following Friday's trades with Pittsburgh & Nashville

Bowman on the trade to acquire Tristan Jarry from Pittsburgh for Stuart Skinner and how it changes the goaltending position for the Oilers:

“We've done a lot of work on this position. Obviously, it gets a lot of attention. Tristan's had a really consistent performance as a pro, right up until last season, so it was certainly something we looked into, and we wanted to see how he started this year. We've watched him very closely, and we've been impressed with his performance over the course of his career. I think he's shown to be a very solid goaltender. A lot of the metrics that we track, he's been very good on those for many years and on a large sample size.”

“I just felt it was time for something different. It's not so much a comment on Stuart Skinner; it's just maybe time for something different here. We felt confident in the fact that [Jarry's] got two more years on his contract, so we have our goalie for the next three playoff runs, which I think is important.

"Knowing that he's signed, it's a number that we're going to be able to manage well in our salary cap over the coming seasons, so I think those factors did play a role. When you add it all up, it wasn't just about a couple of games here or there. It was about a career sample size and the fact that he's going to be with us for three playoff rounds.”

Bowman on Jarry’s injury history, playoff experience and what he’s seen to believe that he’s the goalie who can backstop them to a Stanley Cup:

“I think sometimes, your playoff success or your record is in line with where your team is and their trajectory. Certainly, the Oilers have been on a good trajectory the last few seasons, probably a little different than where Pittsburgh has been. So that's part of it. It's that old adage of sample size, where you look at a goalie and how he's performed over a few hundred or a thousand shots. Those are different, and it tends to show you what that goalie can be.

"It always comes down to one or two moments for every goalie – not just for Oilers goalies, but everyone's measured by what they remember from a playoff series. There are a lot of things that have to happen to get your team to that point, and we think that Tristan has a very solid track record as a good goalie.”

Bowman on if they’d discussed a new contract for Skinner before the trade:

“No, we didn't have any negotiations yet with Stuart. It was something we were going to assess as the year went on, and I think that's one of the things that was attractive about this deal was not only that Tristan is signed, but he’s signed in today's marketplace and the way the cap is at a very manageable number. You look at some of the recent goaltenders that signed over this past summer, and I think Tristan's cap is very manageable.”

Bowman on if he expects Jarry to join the Oilers for the start of their five-game road trip in Toronto on Saturday:

“Yeah, I spoke to him shortly after and indicated that we'd be getting him going, and his plan is to join us there in Toronto for the game tomorrow.”