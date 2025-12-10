GAME RECAP: Sabres 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid scored with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime late in a rallying third period from the Edmonton Oilers, but winger Alex Tuch gave the Buffalo Sabres the extra point by scoring 33 seconds into sudden death in a 4-3 victory at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

McDavid had two goals, including one just 10 seconds into the third period, starting Edmonton's rally before scoring the last-gasp equalizer to send the game to overtime after his team trailed 3-0 through 40 minutes off a pair of goals from Josh Doan and an unassisted marker from Tage Thompson.

Before McDavid's late tying goal, forward Vasily Podkolzin notched his sixth goal of the campaign just 1:44 after the Oilers' captain made it 3-1 for the Sabres, but it was Alex Tuch who was left alone in front only 33 seconds into overtime to make sure they'd go with the victory after losing their late lead.

Despite the loss, the Oilers have now picked up at least a point in each of their three games at Rogers Place during this five-game homestand.

The Oilers will wrap things up on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings before hitting the road for five games, starting on Saturday with the first of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs.