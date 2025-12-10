GAME RECAP: Sabres 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Connor McDavid forces overtime with two seconds left in regulation, but Alex Tuch wins it for the Sabres 33 seconds into sudden death on Tuesday in a 4-3 defeat for the Oilers at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid scored with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime late in a rallying third period from the Edmonton Oilers, but winger Alex Tuch gave the Buffalo Sabres the extra point by scoring 33 seconds into sudden death in a 4-3 victory at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

McDavid had two goals, including one just 10 seconds into the third period, starting Edmonton's rally before scoring the last-gasp equalizer to send the game to overtime after his team trailed 3-0 through 40 minutes off a pair of goals from Josh Doan and an unassisted marker from Tage Thompson.

Before McDavid's late tying goal, forward Vasily Podkolzin notched his sixth goal of the campaign just 1:44 after the Oilers' captain made it 3-1 for the Sabres, but it was Alex Tuch who was left alone in front only 33 seconds into overtime to make sure they'd go with the victory after losing their late lead.

Despite the loss, the Oilers have now picked up at least a point in each of their three games at Rogers Place during this five-game homestand.

The Oilers will wrap things up on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings before hitting the road for five games, starting on Saturday with the first of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Oilers score three in the third but the Sabres prevail in OT

FIRST PERIOD

Tuesday's rematch between the Oilers & Sabres started the same way their last meeting on Nov. 17 went in Buffalo, with the Sabres taking advantage of a late power play in the first period to open the scoring in a quiet first 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

Goaltender Colton Ellis started between the pipes to face the Oilers after making 32 saves in Buffalo's 5-1 victory last month and flashed the leather early on Edmonton's first great chance on an open slap shot from Mattias Ekholm above the circles at 13:21 of the frame.

The 25-year-old netminder stood up Adam Henrique on a two-on-one with Mattias Janmark two minutes later, and was bailed out by the right post before the period's halfway mark when a fast breakout up the middle through Vasily Podkolzin landed on Leon Draisaitl's stick for a shot from the slot that struck iron.

The Oilers killed off the Sabres' first power play with Darnell Nurse in the box for boarding Josh Doan, but were back on the penalty kill when David Tomasek's hard drive to the net saw him contact the head of Ellis for goaltender interference to sert up another Buffalo man advantage before the break.

Alex Lyon would have to come into the game to replace Ellis – possibly for concussion protocol – and would later stay in the game to begin the second period for the Sabres after Ellis didn't return to the Buffalo bench following the intermission.

But the Sabres made the Oilers pay by taking advantage of their 1:32 of power-play time before the intermission, taking a 1-0 lead on a deflection in front by Josh Doan with 59 seconds leftt in the period off the point shot delivered on goal by Rasmus Dahlin, with Tage Thompson picking up the secondary helper.

The Sabres scored with 57 seconds left in the first period back on Nov. 17 against the Oilers and were looking to bounce back from their 7-4 loss to the Flames in the first of back-to-back games on Monday.

Zach talks after the Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime to Buffalo on Tuesday

SECOND PERIOD

Despite having a goal overturned by a coach's challenge, the Sabres stole it right back off the stick of Evan Bouchard before tallying another on the power play later in the dominant middle frame from Buffalo that put them in command through two periods in Edmonton.

The Sabres looked to have taken a 2-0 lead midway through the second period when Stuart Skinner fought off a hard shot from Rasmus Dahlin that was batted down by Tage Thompson and put away on the rebound by Alex Tuch at the right post, but a coach's challenge for a hand pass wound up reversing the call to keep it a one-goal game.

But the visitors would get it right back 1:29 later after Thompson forced a turnover off the stick of Bouchard as the defenceman tried to escape a hard Sabres forecheck by walking out from behind the net, only to have it stolen off his stick and put past Skinner for a 2-0 lead for Buffalo.

Just 56 seconds after that, the Sabres were back on the power play, where Josh Doan added insult to injury in a disappointing middle frame from the Oilers, taking a pass out front from Thompson in the corner and going through the legs into the far corner to increase Buffalo's lead to 3-0 after 40 minutes.

Ryan speaks after the Oilers lost in overtime to the Sabres

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers started the third period just how they would've wanted when a long dump-in from Mattias Ekholm off the opening faceoff ended up bouncing off the boards and evading any sort of contact from a battle between Zach Hyman and Mattias Samuelsson before falling into the path of Connor McDavid.

With speed, McDavid picked up the loose puck and split the middle through four players inside the left circle before cutting to the net and rounding the outstretched Alex Lyon to lift his effort under the crossbar for a quick answer that made it 3-1 for the Sabres with 19:50 still left in regulation.

As per NHL Edge stats, McDavid has recorded the fastest speed burst this season at 39.61 km/hr, and his rapid attack just 10 seconds into the third period on Tuesday for his 15th goal of the year was the captain's sixth tally (11th point) in his last seven games.

McDavid answers for the Oilers just 10 seconds into the third period

Edmonton cut Buffalo's lead to 3-2 only 1:44 later off some hard work in front of the net from Vasily Podkolzin, who fought against defenceman Jacob Bryson to find a loose puck in front and bash it past the right pad of Lyon to put the Oilers within a goal only two minutes into the final frame.

The Oilers received big goals from each of their top two lines to begin this frame after their top players played a big part in scoring 15 goals over their previous two games, receiving a combined total of 23 points (8G, 15A) from McDavid, Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman and Bouchard in wins over Seattle and Winnipeg.

Podkolzin fights to bury the rebound & cut Buffalo's lead to 3-2

Perhaps the only thing that was missing was a power-play goal, with the Oilers having two more chances to even things up in the third period with the man advantage, but failing to capitalize on any one of their four opportunities on Tuesday with their number-one-ranked power play.

That didn't prevent their penalty kill from needing to come up with multiple vital interventions to keep it a one-goal game, killing off 42 seconds of five-on-three with 12 minutes past in the third period before stopping the Sabres' power play again with less than three minutes left in regulation.

Those crucial kills in the third period gave the Oilers one final opportunity to pull Stuart Skinner for the extra attacker, pushing for an equalizer at six-on-five in the last minute, and they left it to the last second to force this game to overtime.

Vasily speaks after scoring a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo

After the puck escaped the Buffalo zone with less than 20 seconds left, the Oilers loaded up for one last attack that saw Nugent-Hopkins force it towards goal as the contest reached a critical breaking point, with the puck finding its way through bodies around the crease to land on the tape of McDavid alone in the left circle.

McDavid quickly fired it home for the last-gasp equalizer with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, scoring his 16th goal of the season to extend the game to overtime and guarantee the points a point and a three-game point streak on home ice.

McDavid scores the equalizer with one second left in regulation

OVERTIME

For all the excitement of a last-gasp equalizer from the Oilers, the Sabres ended this one quickly in overtime with a simple finish from Alex Tuch.

Just 33 seconds into the extra frame, Tuch was left wide open in front following a Sabres' zone entry by the Oilers for their former teammate Ryan McLeod to connect him with a pass between the hashmarks that he flicked past Skinner to his glove side to give the Sabres the 3-2 victory at Rogers Place.

