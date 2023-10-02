BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

SEATTLE, WA – In the end, the kids beat the captains.

After flying to Seattle from Vancouver following Saturday night's game, the Oilers had an off day in the Emerald City but kept their competitive juices flowing by splitting into teams of two and playing a pickleball tournament at Redmond Tennis Center.

The dynamic duo of Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway emerged victorious, defeating Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Seth Griffith in the quarterfinals, Ben Gleason and Raphael Lavoie in the semifinals, and Connor McDavid and Brad Malone in the championship match.