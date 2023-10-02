News Feed

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

The team spent their off day in Seattle competing on the court as the pair of recent first-round picks captured the title over a pair of captains

WPG-120
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

SEATTLE, WA – In the end, the kids beat the captains.

After flying to Seattle from Vancouver following Saturday night's game, the Oilers had an off day in the Emerald City but kept their competitive juices flowing by splitting into teams of two and playing a pickleball tournament at Redmond Tennis Center.

The dynamic duo of Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway emerged victorious, defeating Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Seth Griffith in the quarterfinals, Ben Gleason and Raphael Lavoie in the semifinals, and Connor McDavid and Brad Malone in the championship match.

The Oilers captain and Bakersfield captain paved their path to the final by beating Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown in the quarterfinals, then Evan Bouchard and Warren Foegele in the semifinals.

Broberg and Holloway, Edmonton's first-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020 respectively, earned commemorative "Edmonton Oilers Pickleball Champions 2023" paddles as well as bragging rights throughout the locker room.

The Oilers face the Seattle Kraken on Monday night in their final road pre-season game before hosting the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and the Kraken again on Friday at Rogers Place.