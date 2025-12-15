RELEASE: Oilers recall Hutson from Bakersfield

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have recalled forward Quinn Hutson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 23-year-old leads all AHL rookies in goals with 16 and points with 28 through 24 games, in addition to leading the Condors in overall scoring, with eight of his goals coming on the power play. He is only three points behind the overall leader in AHL scoring.

The Oilers signed Hutson to a two-year entry-level contract on April 14, 2025 upon the conclusion of his NCAA career with Boston University that included 23 goals and 50 points in 38 games last season.

The North Barrington, Illinois native played his first two NHL games after signing his contract.