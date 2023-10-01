GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB - Forwards Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie scored the only goals for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night in a 5-2 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Erne, suiting up for the Oilers this pre-season on a professional tryout, opened the scoring to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission on a spin-around shot that beat Thatcher Demko with 1:26 remaining in the first period.

Quick strikes from Canucks captain Quinn Hughes over a two-minute span in the middle frame turned Vancouver's deficit into a 2-1 lead before the hosts recorded three power-play goals in the final frame through Andrei Kuzmenko, Elias Pettersson and Phillip Di Giuseppe to take control of the contest with a four-goal lead.

Lavoie's first of the '23-24 preseason only served as consolation as the Oilers attempted to battle their way back into the match, but to no avail.

"We're always competing hard," Lavoie said post-game. "We never give up, and we had a little push there at the end, but unfortunately it wasn't enough."

"There's high expectation in this locker room, so our guys are competing very hard every day and we're trying to bring that into the season and do well throughout the year."

Mattias Janmark, Brandon Sutter and Philip Broberg recorded assists in the defeat, while netminder Stuart Skinner made 18 saves on 21 shots.

The Oilers continue their pre-season road trip on Monday night when they head to Climate Pledge Arena to face the Seattle Kraken to finish off five exhibition matches in seven days.

"I think we've got a lot of good things done here over the over this last ten days going back to the start of training camp," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "But I thought we came into a tough building versus basically [the full] Vancouver Canucks lineup, and really like the way we started tonight. I thought we gave ourselves a chance by playing fast, getting on top of them and doing and controlling most of the game through the first half.

"We made a mistake here or there and it kind of compounded. We took some penalties, but we'll learn from it and move on."