RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have released Brandon Sutter from his professional tryout (PTO) and the veteran forward has issued the following statement:

I’m grateful for the opportunity that Ken, Jay and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks. You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey.

Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL.

Entering the NHL as Carolina's first-round selection (11th overall) at the 2007 NHL Draft, Sutter appeared in 770 career regular season games, scoring 152 goals and 137 assists for 289 points.