PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry to make his Oilers debut against the Maple Leafs

TORONTO, ON – Straight into the starter's net.

Fresh off being acquired yesterday in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, goaltender Tristan Jarry will make his first start for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in a battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada.

The 30-year-old joined his new teammates in Toronto to begin their five-game road trip just a handful of hours after he was acquired from the Penguins in that deal that involved sending Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick, but feels ready to go to make his Oilers debut tonight against the Leafs.

"I found out yesterday morning, and from there, it was just kind of a whirlwind," Jarry said. "Just a lot of emotions. Playing in Pittsburgh for a long time, I'm very grateful for my time there. It was unbelievable. I couldn't have asked for anything better, but just being able to hear that it was to the Oilers, it's very exciting.

"They obviously have a very good opportunity here, and to be a part of that, it's going to be special."