PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry to make his Oilers debut against the Maple Leafs

Goaltender Tristan Jarry will make his Oilers debut on Saturday night when he gets the start against the Maple Leafs to begin their five-game road trip at Scotiabank Arena

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

TORONTO, ON – Straight into the starter's net.

Fresh off being acquired yesterday in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, goaltender Tristan Jarry will make his first start for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in a battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada.

The 30-year-old joined his new teammates in Toronto to begin their five-game road trip just a handful of hours after he was acquired from the Penguins in that deal that involved sending Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick, but feels ready to go to make his Oilers debut tonight against the Leafs.

"I found out yesterday morning, and from there, it was just kind of a whirlwind," Jarry said. "Just a lot of emotions. Playing in Pittsburgh for a long time, I'm very grateful for my time there. It was unbelievable. I couldn't have asked for anything better, but just being able to hear that it was to the Oilers, it's very exciting.

"They obviously have a very good opportunity here, and to be a part of that, it's going to be special."

Tristan speaks before making his first start with the Oilers on Saturday

Jarry had a 9-3-1 record in 14 games (13 starts) this season with the Penguins, posting a 2.66 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and a shutout.

"I think just my overall game as a whole has grown over the years," he said. "I think just coming in as a young player in the NHL, obviously there's some ups and downs, and there's some mistakes along the way, but I think learning from those mistakes has made me a better player and a better person for it."

Along with Jarry, defenceman Spencer Stastney, who was picked up from the Nashville Predators in a separate deal on Friday for a 2027 third-rounder, will make his Oilers debut on the third defensive pairing alongside his former US National Team Development Program teammate Ty Emberson from 2016-18.

The 25-year-old from Woodbridge, IL, had nine points (1G, 8A) in 30 games with the Predators this season and spent four years in the Nashville organization after being drafted in the fifth round (138th overall) back in 2018.

Kris discusses roster changes as the Oilers prepare to face the Leafs

"First and foremost, we want to thank those players who left us," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They were a big part of our runs, and they contributed a lot. But having the two guys come in here, obviously, Tristan's established as the goaltender. He's been in the league for a long time and has just been very solid in goaltending. Last year was a bit of a down year, but looking at his track record, he's been very solid. So we feel that we're getting better in that area.

"With Stastney, just a young defenceman who's just getting established in the NHL, he's been playing really well, and probably his biggest asset is his skating. Very quick, mobile out there and has been able to help offensively."

With Riley Stillman and Max Jones having also been called up from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and on the ice for Saturday's pre-game skate, Coach Knoblauch acknowledged that it feels like a different era is starting for the Oilers, with a changing of the guard in goal and some fresh new faces on the team.

"I think anytime you have a new player come in, it's like you have a new identity, or you have a new chapter," he said. "I think it's very exciting for everyone. Coming back to Toronto, got so many Ontario guys, so there's a little bit of excitement about that. But adding those players, and actually, we have some call-ups, so we have quite a few new faces around right now, but it is an exciting time for us. "

Connor comments on yesterday's roster moves before facing the Maple Leafs

Captain Connor McDavid says it will be important for him & his teammates to defend well in front of their new netminder, while also setting the standard defensively for what will be an important road trip that begins with a back-to-back in Toronto and Montreal before Jarry returns to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

"It starts with a nice, simple start," McDavid said. "We've got to find a way to get out of the gate strong here, and I've liked a lot of the areas of our game. I think it got better and better over the course of that homestand, and we got to find a way to carry it into this road trip and get off to a good start here.

"Tonight's important. You always have to defend well, but it's important – especially against a team like Toronto. They can score goals, and we've got to find a way to keep them out of our net and make sure it's a nice, easy night for Jars. Make sure he's seeing it and he's getting comfortable right away."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Maple Leafs below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Frederic - Henrique - Janmark
Mangiapane - Lazar - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Stastney - Emberson

Jarry
Pickard

