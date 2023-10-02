BLOG: Competition at Camp creating hard questions that need answers

SEATTLE, WA – With only three pre-season matches remaining, time is running out for Head Coach Jay Woodcroft and Oilers management to find the answers to all the questions they have left to solve before their exhibition schedule concludes this weekend and the regular season begins on Oct. 11 in Vancouver.

“Preseason is about a little bit of experimentation as much as anything… We'll see how it shakes out. That’s the best part about preseason,” Woodcroft added.

Monday night’s pre-season tilt at Climate Pledge Arena against the Kraken will be the next opportunity for the Oilers coaching and management staffs to gather valuable information on a handful of players who are competing for opening-night roster spots, while for those players themselves looking to stick in the lineup, the time to make an impact and impression is slowly dwindling.

“Our goal is to make sure our people are feeling good on opening night in Vancouver, so it's an important time for us,” Woodcroft said. “We have three left. Exhibition games are running out, so for those who want to make an impression, now is the time.”

“Our job is to make sure that on opening night we pick the right twelve forwards, the right seven D and the right goaltenders.”