Tortorella unsure of future with Golden Knights after Stanley Cup Final loss

In the process, there was plenty of fodder for the critics to pick at.

After eliminating the Ducks in Game 6, Tortorella refused to make himself available to the media despite the fact that the Golden Knights had just eliminated Anaheim. The NHL subsequently find Tortorella $100,000 and stripped Vegas of a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for unacceptable media practices.

In Game 2 of the Final, a 4-3 overtime loss, his failed coach’s challenge late in the contest resulted in a Vegas penalty and led to a key Carolina goal on the ensuing Hurricanes power play.

The there was his insistence to stick with goalie Carter Hart despite some shaky play throughout the series. The 27-year-old set a dubious NHL record by becoming the first goalie in Final history to allow at least four goals in the first five games of the series and ended the matchup against the Hurricanes with a 3.45 goals-against average and a moribund .863 save percentage in six contests.

Sitting in the wings all the while was Adin Hill, who went 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA and .932 save percentage during the 2023 postseason en route to helping the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup. On the other hand, the 30-year-old had not played since a 4-3 shootout loss against the Seattle Kraken on April 9, more than two months ago.

To be fair, goaltending was not the issue in the Game 6 loss. At least not in terms of Hart.

On the other hand, Carolina’s Brandon Bussi certainly was, making 22 saves for the championship-clinching shutout. It was a performance, both individual and team-wise, Tortorella was quick to praise.

“It’s a good hockey team,” he said of the Hurricanes. “It’s a well-coached team. It’s a team that their goalie gave a real good opportunity in the second part of the series to win a Stanley Cup.

“I’m not going to take anything away from Carolina. That’s a good club and I have tremendous respect for coach (Rod Brind’Amour) and his staff. We put in some good minutes in too, and just couldn’t find a way. They did.”