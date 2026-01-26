Zizing ‘Em Up: Nelson on scoring tear for Avalanche ahead of Olympics

TORONTO -- Who has the most goals of any American-born player in the National Hockey League since Nov. 29?

Not Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who ranks second on the list in that span with 16 and will be on Team USA in Italy.

Not forwards Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens and Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who are tied for third with 15 and were controversially passed over to represent their country in Milano Cortina.

The answer: Brock Nelson.

Yes, that Brock Nelson, the former New York Islander who now is entrenched as the second line center for the Colorado Avalanche.

Believe it or not, no American goal-scorer is hotter heading into the Olympics than Nelson, the 34-year-old who is playing the best hockey of his career at a time in his career when many players begin to slow down.

Not Nelson. Anything but. In fact, the only player who has scored more goals over that period is Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, who has 22.

Nelson was at it again on Sunday, registering the fifth hat trick of his career in a 4-1 victory against the host Toronto Maple Leafs. He now has 27 goals this season and is on pace to surpass his career high of 37 set with the Islanders in 2021-22.

In the process, he’s muzzling any suggestions that he doesn’t belong on Team USA, a common theme among critics when the full roster was announced on Jan. 2.

Any doubts about his inclusion should have been erased by the high level he’s playing at right now. Argue for the likes of DeBrincat, Caufield, Robertson all you want if you feel that way. But not at Nelson’s expense.

He’s earned his spot. And then some.

Just ask Avalanche coach Jared Bednar.

“The thing with Brock is, he does a lot of things away from the puck too that are pretty special,” Bednar said after Colorado’s win Sunday. “He’s a big, long, strong guy (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) that can skate and covers a lot of ice, so we rely on him in a bunch of defensive situations including penalty kill. So, when you’re talking about well-rounded players that can score, he’s scoring this year. And his checking game is impeccable. So that’s a guy I don’t see how you can leave off.

“There’s a lot of goal-scorers out there who are still rounding out the rest of their game. But he certainly deserves to be there. There’s no question for me. And I think he’s going to have a great Olympics.”

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, a member of Team Canada, wouldn’t be surprised if he does.

“There’s a lot of confidence in his game right now,” Makar told NHL.com. “He’s a shooter. And when he’s shooting, he’s going to find a way to connect and score goals.

“It’s amazing to see the way he’s playing right now. He’s finding good spots, guys are getting him the puck, and he’s putting it in the back of the net.

“So, it’s fun.”

Competing against superstars Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, another member of Team Canada, at Avalanche practice almost every day has helped him elevate his game, Nelson said. So, too, was the confidence he gained by being selected to play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, which was a controversial pick at the time.

Despite going pointless in four games at that event, Nelson said the experience he accrued playing against some of the world’s best players was invaluable.

“That was obviously unbelievable to see all those guys up close and personal, trying to just learn and soak it all in as much as you can,” Nelson said. “It definitely makes you feel good about the state of your game for sure, just to be part of that. And any time you get named to a team like that, not to mention it happening again, I mean, that’s such an added bonus.

“Seeing (Nate, Cale) on a regular basis and what they do, it helps your own game. And on the American side, getting to practice with them last year, seeing a guy like (Zach) Werenski, seeing how he moves, Jaccob Slavin, Brock Faber, how they defend. And up front too, watching Matthews, (Jack) Eichel, a number of those guys, how they command the game and how they play. So just trying to learn.

“The pace and execution is clean and at a high level. So, you have to do that at a high level.”

With the Olympic tournament start date of Feb. 11 quickly approaching, Brock Nelson is doing exactly that.