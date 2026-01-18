With Olympics on horizon, NHL coaches, players balancing regular season, preparation for Games

The moment is coming fast.

It has been 12 years since NHL players last participated in the Olympics, in Sochi in 2014, and now the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is less than a month away.

For many coaches and players, this will be their first Olympic experience, something they've anticipated their entire lives. Now that the rosters have been announced, you might think they're communicating a lot behind the scenes of the NHL season with so much on the line and so little time to prepare.

But Canada and the United States -- the two teams led by NHL coaches with full NHL rosters -- are not talking much, at least not yet.

And in a way, that says a lot.

It speaks to the importance of the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, the competitiveness of the NHL season, the need to hit the ground running in Milan and the value of chemistry.

"I don't think there's much time to talk about it," said Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who will play for Team USA. "Probably the couple weeks before we get over there, I feel like it'll pick up a little bit more. But for now, it's just been all logistics stuff. I think it'll pick up more. But right now, I think guys are so focused on their [NHL] team, their season that's going on."