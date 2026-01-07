Tkachuk’s hunger for Olympic gold grows after visiting Hall of Fame

There was one thing the 4 Nations display did accomplish, however.

Seeing a reminder of the United States' heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Canada in Boston only increased Tkachuk's hunger for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, revenge and all.

Matthew and his younger brother, Brady Tkachuk, who is the captain of the Ottawa Senators, were both part of the first six players named to Team USA back in June. In Matthew’s mind, a historical gold-medal performance by the Americans in Italy next month would definitely be a landmark moment that would be showcased in the Hall of Fame.

“I guess that’s the goal, to have another shrine for USA Hockey here,” he said. “I mean, that would be pretty cool.”

For the management of both the Panthers and Team USA, that’s exactly what they were feeling when Tkachuk was a full participant in Florida’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The forward has missed the entirety of the season after having surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22. He’d been skating with the Panthers at practice in a noncontact jersey for the past week but shed it Tuesday.

Although Tkachuk was not ready to suit up against the Maple Leafs, there’s a chance he’ll do just that at some point on Florida’s current six-game road trip, which kicked off in Toronto.

“We're not in full, heavy contact with him, but we don't have that practice (time) anymore anyway,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “So, he's out there banging around a little bit more, and that's the next box that has to get checked. He has to be able to get leaned on, push himself, recover for a day or so, see how he goes back on the ice again.”

Maurice said Tkachuk’s progress will be monitored throughout the process.

“Once you get to full contact, we have to go a few more days here where you push real hard,” he said. “It's going to have to feel good.

"So if he doesn't feel good, or there's some stiffness, or, I would say, abnormal stiffness, then that's two more days. Just keep adding days. If he feels really good, there's a chance (at that time) he could (play).”

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11, so he still has five weeks to round into form.

In the meantime, Tkachuk still enjoys discussing the Panthers' two championships and the 2025 ring, which he considers to be the best one ever presented to its players by an NHL team.

The glitzy bauble is handcrafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with more than 450 diamonds and genuine rubies and features two Stanley Cups on the front. On the inside is a list of the teams they beat in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lighting, Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers, accompanied by the words: “WE APOLOGIZE TO NO ONE.”