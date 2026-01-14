Thompson developing ‘more mature game’ with Sabres, lands U.S. role at Olympics

NEW YORK -- Tage Thompson was in Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game as an insurance policy in case the United States needed a replacement at forward.

"They had a sickness running through the team and a couple guys injured, so I was there for backup," said Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres' American-born forward. "I tried to steer clear of them. I didn't want to get in their way."

Thompson skated at TD Garden before the championship game on Feb. 20, 2025, and stayed to watch the 3-2 overtime loss to Canada, which ended with a goal by Connor McDavid.

His disappointment in watching his countrymen come so close against the Canadians aside, being in the building, and that close to being on the U.S. roster, gave Thompson a better understanding of best-on-best hockey and an idea of what he needed to do to be a part of it.

"Just the atmosphere and the competition makes you want to be out there playing in that kind of game," Thompson said. "It gets me real excited for this opportunity."

This opportunity is the big one. Thompson will play for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which runs from Feb. 11-22.