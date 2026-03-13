Wild celebrate Team USA women’s gold medal with special puck drop

The Minnesota Wild had a golden celebration on Thursday.

The team honored Team USA women’s hockey team players, who also play in the state, for winning the gold medal at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 before their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Grand Casino Arena.

Minnesota Frost players, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Lee Stecklein, Kelly Pannek, Britta Curl-Salemme, and University of Minnesota player Abbey Murphy all sported their USA jerseys and gold medals during the ceremony.

Fans in the stands gave the team a standing ovation after a tribute video aired on the arena video board.