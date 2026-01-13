Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory

NEW YORK -- Clayton Keller got the call of a lifetime two weeks ago.

If only in that moment he could have given his dad the call of his lifetime too, delivering to Bryan Keller the same news that Clayton got from Bill Guerin, that the Utah Mammoth captain was selected to play for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I think he would have been the one that was the most proud, and he would have bragged non-stop to everyone he ran into or worked with," Keller told NHL.com. "It was definitely something I thought of. I called my mom, brother and grandma right away, and they were super excited."

Bryan Keller passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Nov. 27. He was 64 years old.

"It was a dream of mine (to make the Olympic team), but it was a dream of his too," Keller said. "He was upset when I didn't make the 4 Nations team, but he was like, 'Go to the Worlds, play your best, and you'll be on that Olympic team.' That was something that he always said, and I believed in it too."

Keller listened to his dad, and his belief paid off.

He went to the 2025 IIHF World Championship and was captain of the United States. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games and helped the Americans to their first gold medal in the tournament in 92 years.

It is a massive reason why the 27-year-old forward was named to the Olympic roster.

"Listen, it did mean a lot, and the fact that they won, that's really it," said Guerin, the general manager for the U.S. Olympic team. "He went there. He captained the team. They won. That means a lot. It's not like Clayton Keller is not a star player in our league. He is, but he just proved he can play in these type of situations, big pressure moments. I mean, that's single elimination all the way through. There's pressure. So, yeah, it said a lot."

Keller's performance at the World Championship came after a strong second half of last season, which he freely admits was partially a result of being motivated to prove Guerin and USA Hockey wrong for not bringing him to the 4 Nations Face-Off. He had 68 points (23 goals, 45 assists) in his final 56 games.

"I think it drove me for the rest of the year," Keller said. "I had a little extra jump and motivation. I had a great second half. It definitely [stunk] not being a part of that team, but I looked at the Olympics, and I obviously wanted to be a part of that one."

This season, Keller leads the Mammoth with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 46 games heading into their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Delta Center on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS). He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in six games since being named to Team USA, including seven assists in his past three games.

Keller, though, said he wasn't sure of his chances of making the Olympic team because he's been through the obvious ups and downs this season, fallout from shockingly losing his father.

"Some off-ice stuff that affected me for a little bit, but I have been motivated and doing everything I can every single night to show what I can bring," Keller said.

Guerin saw enough at the World Championship last year to believe in Keller even before this season began.

"That's why it was so important to go," Guerin said. "You can't just say, 'Yeah, I want to win.' You have to prove that you can. Everybody says, 'I want to win.' Will you and can you do the things that will help a team win?"

WPG@UTA: Keller buries the shot to win it in overtime

Guerin's belief in Keller was emboldened by how he handled not being on the 4 Nations team and his performance this season. He said Team USA coach Mike Sullivan will have options with Keller because of his versatility, ability to score and compete, all of which he put on display at the World Championship.

"One of the most competitive guys on the ice," said Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, who played with Keller at Worlds and is on Team USA's Olympic roster. "He just wants to be the best player at all times. He's one of those guys that is pretty quiet, doesn't say too much, but leads by example, lets his play dictate and guys follow."

So, he will get the chance to compete in the Olympics, emotional as it is that his father won't be there to live the dream they shared together.

"Tons to play for," Keller said. "It makes me happy. My grandpa was a big part of my life too and those two are together in heaven watching me play, and that puts a smile on my face knowing that they're watching every single game and they're always with me."

