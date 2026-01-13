Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory

He went to the 2025 IIHF World Championship and was captain of the United States. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games and helped the Americans to their first gold medal in the tournament in 92 years.

It is a massive reason why the 27-year-old forward was named to the Olympic roster.

"Listen, it did mean a lot, and the fact that they won, that's really it," said Guerin, the general manager for the U.S. Olympic team. "He went there. He captained the team. They won. That means a lot. It's not like Clayton Keller is not a star player in our league. He is, but he just proved he can play in these type of situations, big pressure moments. I mean, that's single elimination all the way through. There's pressure. So, yeah, it said a lot."

Keller's performance at the World Championship came after a strong second half of last season, which he freely admits was partially a result of being motivated to prove Guerin and USA Hockey wrong for not bringing him to the 4 Nations Face-Off. He had 68 points (23 goals, 45 assists) in his final 56 games.

"I think it drove me for the rest of the year," Keller said. "I had a little extra jump and motivation. I had a great second half. It definitely [stunk] not being a part of that team, but I looked at the Olympics, and I obviously wanted to be a part of that one."

This season, Keller leads the Mammoth with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 46 games heading into their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Delta Center on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS). He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in six games since being named to Team USA, including seven assists in his past three games.

Keller, though, said he wasn't sure of his chances of making the Olympic team because he's been through the obvious ups and downs this season, fallout from shockingly losing his father.

"Some off-ice stuff that affected me for a little bit, but I have been motivated and doing everything I can every single night to show what I can bring," Keller said.

Guerin saw enough at the World Championship last year to believe in Keller even before this season began.

"That's why it was so important to go," Guerin said. "You can't just say, 'Yeah, I want to win.' You have to prove that you can. Everybody says, 'I want to win.' Will you and can you do the things that will help a team win?"