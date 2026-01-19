Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the players of color chosen by their countries to compete in men’s and women’s hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 from Feb. 6-22.

NHL players return for the first time in eight years, and a United States women’s player will make history when she steps onto the ice to face Czechia on Feb. 5.

These are some of the story lines of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Feb. 6-22, and hockey players of color are poised to play significant roles in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

At least 11 players of color were selected by their countries to compete in the Olympics. And Japan’s women’s team makes its fifth Olympic appearance; Japan hosted the first women’s Olympic hockey tournament at Nagano in 1998.

“It just continues to speak to where our game is going,” said retired NHL forward Anson Carter, who is a studio analyst for “NHL on TNT” and will have the same role stateside for NBC during the Olympics. “The diversity of the players, I think it goes just hand in hand with our game as it continues to grow, to evolve.”

The women’s Olympic preliminary round begins Feb. 5, the day before the Games’ opening ceremonies, and the men’s play begins Feb. 11. Here are 11 men’s and women’s players of color to watch in Milano Cortina, in alphabetical order:

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F, France, HC Ajoie (National League, Switzerland)

Bellemare’s 700 NHL games are the most by a player born in France and his 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken are second to Antoine Roussel. The 40-year-old forward from Le Blanc-Mesnil last played in the NHL in 2023-24, with seven points (four goals, three assists) in 40 games with Seattle. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 29 games this season for HC Ajoie in the National League, the top professional league in Switzerland. Bellemare, whose father is from Martinique, played in the IIHF World Championships 11 times, the Olympic qualifiers twice and won silver with Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.