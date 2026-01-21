Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked about Jones' status on Tuesday before the Team USA announcement.

“There was originally a week-to-week idea,” Maurice said. “Then it was 2-4 [weeks] or whatever, but it will be the full extent of that.”

LaCombe has 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 49 games this season. The 25-year-old, who was a second-round pick (No. 39) by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL Draft, has 91 points (22 goals, 69 assists) in 197 regular-season games.

LaCombe did not play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, but won gold with USA at the 2025 World Championships.

While attending the United States Olympic Orientation Camp back in August, LaCombe said he wasn’t thinking about being in the conversation to make the team.

“Obviously just at this camp is awesome for me to experience and then get to meet all these other guys,” LaCombe said. “I’m just happy with where I’m at and trying to take it one day at a time and enjoy it.”

This is the first group of NHL players to represent the United States at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team USA which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

The United States has not won a gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 in Lake Placid, New York.