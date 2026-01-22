Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

Wild defensemen have found easy comfort level since being paired together

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes quickly have become one of the top defense pairs in the entire NHL.

And in less than three weeks, they'll attempt to bring that same chemistry they've developed with the Minnesota Wild to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In a tournament where players have very little time to develop chemistry prior to the opening puck drop, familiarity among teammates is key. To that end, the fact that Faber has pretty much lined up beside Hughes from the moment he was acquired by the Wild in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 is a definite plus for the United States, whose first game in Italy is against Latvia on Feb.12.

"I mean, the way he moves … it's like, from the time he got here, I think everyone was like, 'Wow, you don't realize how good he is until you see it and play with him,'" Faber said this week. "And so, you know, he's only going to get better the more comfortable he gets.

"He's been such a great addition."

The numbers are proof of that.

Hughes made his Wild debut Dec. 14, two days after the trade. Entering their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1), he has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) and is plus-8 in 19 games. During that same time, Faber has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and is plus-13 in 19 games.

MIN@SEA: Faber rips wrister from a distance

For Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who has the same role with Team USA, it's been a double win. Not only have the Wild gone 10-5-4 with Hughes in the lineup, he also has watched the Faber-Hughes duo become more dynamic with every game.

It definitely is reason for optimism heading into the Olympics. It certainly feels that way for Faber.

"For sure, familiarity is important in an event like this," the 23-year-old said. "I mean, when you're playing with elite defensemen like the ones on (Team USA), it's a pretty seamless transition no matter who you play with. But obviously, for me with Quinn, it's pretty extra seamless.

"We see a lot of minutes. We see a lot of time together. And it's been great."

Hughes was one of the initial six players named to Team USA in June, joining fellow defenseman Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and forwards Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers. Faber was named when the roster was filled out Jan. 2.

Both Faber and Hughes were on the original Team USA roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. While Hughes missed the event because of an oblique injury, Faber was one of the more pleasant surprises for the U.S., with two assists in four games and finished plus-3, tied for the team best.

Wild coach John Hynes said it will be up to Team USA coach Mike Sullivan to decide if he keeps the Faber-Hughes duo together. But in the event he does …

"Look, obviously they feel comfortable with each other so we'll see where it goes," said Hynes, who will be one of Sullivan's assistants at the Olympics.

"I think the way they read off each other is the biggest thing I've seen in their growth in terms of playing together. I think as a [defense] pair, it's always important how you get out of your zone, your breakout routes, your execution, how you support each other in the offensive zone. Just that understanding as a whole.

"You know, Quinn's a little bit of a different animal in just how much he possesses the puck, especially in the offensive zone. And for Brock, I think it's just reading what Quinn's tendencies are.

"And now you can start to see they're in pretty good sync together."

That's a trend Guerin and Team USA would like to see continue on the world stage next month.

