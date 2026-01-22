Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

TORONTO -- Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes quickly have become one of the top defense pairs in the entire NHL.

And in less than three weeks, they'll attempt to bring that same chemistry they've developed with the Minnesota Wild to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In a tournament where players have very little time to develop chemistry prior to the opening puck drop, familiarity among teammates is key. To that end, the fact that Faber has pretty much lined up beside Hughes from the moment he was acquired by the Wild in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 is a definite plus for the United States, whose first game in Italy is against Latvia on Feb.12.

"I mean, the way he moves … it's like, from the time he got here, I think everyone was like, 'Wow, you don't realize how good he is until you see it and play with him,'" Faber said this week. "And so, you know, he's only going to get better the more comfortable he gets.

"He's been such a great addition."

The numbers are proof of that.

Hughes made his Wild debut Dec. 14, two days after the trade. Entering their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1), he has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) and is plus-8 in 19 games. During that same time, Faber has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and is plus-13 in 19 games.