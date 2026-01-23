Kelce brothers help family of U.S. women's hockey player Edwards go to Olympics

Laila Edwards’ family was stunned when NFL star Travis Kelce gave her a shoutout on his popular "New Heights" podcast for becoming the first Black woman to play for the United States women’s national hockey team in November 2023.

Now they’re almost beyond words after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe to help her family see Edwards at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy next month.

“OMG, thank you, so much for taking time out of your busy day to notice us little people and support us,” Charone Gray Edwards, Laila’s mother, said Friday. “Like, that was huge because the Kelces don’t know us. The only connection is Cleveland Heights. I really appreciate it.”

Edwards, a University of Wisconsin senior defenseman, told People Magazine that the Kelces, who co-host the "New Heights" podcast, “helped out with my family's GoFundMe to go over there and support me."

"So I mean, those are just really good guys," Edwards told People. "They're really good people, too, outside of their athletic abilities."

Edwards will make her Olympic debut when the U.S. faces Czechia on Feb. 5, and 10 of her relatives, including her 91-year-old grandmother, Ernestine Gray, will now make the trip to Milano Cortina.