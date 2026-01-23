Kelce brothers help family of U.S. women's hockey player Edwards go to Olympics

Hosts of 'New Heights' podcast donate $10,000 to GoFundMe for fellow Cleveland Heights native

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Laila Edwards’ family was stunned when NFL star Travis Kelce gave her a shoutout on his popular "New Heights" podcast for becoming the first Black woman to play for the United States women’s national hockey team in November 2023.

Now they’re almost beyond words after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe to help her family see Edwards at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy next month.

“OMG, thank you, so much for taking time out of your busy day to notice us little people and support us,” Charone Gray Edwards, Laila’s mother, said Friday. “Like, that was huge because the Kelces don’t know us. The only connection is Cleveland Heights. I really appreciate it.”

Edwards, a University of Wisconsin senior defenseman, told People Magazine that the Kelces, who co-host the "New Heights" podcast, “helped out with my family's GoFundMe to go over there and support me."

"So I mean, those are just really good guys," Edwards told People. "They're really good people, too, outside of their athletic abilities."

Edwards will make her Olympic debut when the U.S. faces Czechia on Feb. 5, and 10 of her relatives, including her 91-year-old grandmother, Ernestine Gray, will now make the trip to Milano Cortina.

The family established the GoFundMe in hopes of raising $50,000 to cover the cost of airfare, lodging and ground transportation for the Winter Games. As of Friday, $56,240 has been raised from 562 donations.

The Kelce brothers have taken a keen interest in Laila Edwards since the "New Heights" shoutout, her mother said. Laila personally thanked Travis via text message.

“Two years ago, when Kelce first gave a shout out to Laila, I thought it was huge and cool for him to acknowledge her,” Charone Gray Edwards said. “And then when she said ‘thank you’ to him, he responded. He's been kind. So this is exciting that his kindness even went further.

Others have also supported the Edwards family’s effort to get to Milano Cortina, donating as little as $5.

“It’s amazing how supportive people have been and how they’re cheering and claiming her,” Charone Gray Edwards said. “I love how people are cheering her on and let her know they’re going to watch hockey now because of her.”

Ice Hockey in Harlem donated $1,500 to the Edwards GoFundMe. Eight girls from the New York Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate spent time with Laila; her sister, Chayla, a former Wisconsin defenseman; and their mother when they visited Madison in October and attended two games.

“We don't have much, but what we do have, we're willing to provide because she's not only representing Cleveland Heights, she's not only representing her family,” said JJ Velez, president of IHIH’s board of directors. “She's representing every Black and brown young lady who's ever put on some skates and a helmet to defy the odds.”

