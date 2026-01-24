Andersson glad to join 'real contender' following trade to Golden Knights

TORONTO -- Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin stood outside the Vegas Golden Knights locker room at Scotiabank Arena after the 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday, yukking it up like they were long lost friends.

That's because they're exactly that.

Not to mention reunited defense partners.

That, in itself, symbolizes the shrewd move made by the Golden Knights, spearheaded by general manager Kelly McCrimmon, in acquiring Andersson from the Calgary Flames last Sunday for defenseman Zach Whitecloud, defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

"It's like we were never apart," Hanifin joked.

In reality, it was 683 days between the trade that brought Hanifin from Calgary on March 6, 2024, and the acquisition of Andersson on Jan. 18.

You'd never have known it by watching them against the Maple Leafs in what was Andersson's seamless Vegas debut. The 29-year-old, playing most of the game alongside Hanifin, had an assist, was plus-1 and blocked three shots in 21:33 of ice time, a workload that showed how much trust Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has in him.

"Noah and I are really familiar with each other," Andersson said. "It feels like yesterday that we played together. He's a hell of a player. And he's easy to play with.

"We just try to make it as simple as possible for each other."