Bergeron, Brind'Amour, Price among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee meets Monday to vote on the Class of 2026, with an announcement to follow in the afternoon.

The list of candidates is long, led by a six-time Selke Trophy winner in his first year of eligibility, an Olympic gold-medal winning goalie in his second year of eligibility, and the fourth person to win the Stanley Cup as a captain and coach of the same franchise.

So, who are the top candidates to become Hall of Famers next year?

Of note, the Hall of Fame bylaws allow the selection of four male and two female inductees per year. To be eligible, they can't have played in a professional or international hockey game in any of the three previous seasons. The Hall can elect up to two inductees in the Builder's category, or one if someone is elected in the referee or linesperson category.