NHL William M. Jennings Trophy Winners

Award presented since 1982 honors goalies on team allowing fewest goals

The William M. Jennings Trophy is an annual award given to the goalie(s) "having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it" during the regular season.

From 1946-81, the Vezina Trophy was awarded on these merits; after the Jennings Trophy was presented by the NHL Board of Governors in 1981, the Vezina was changed to an award honoring the goalie voted to be the best at his position.

Seven goalies have won the Jennings and Vezina trophies in the same season. Four have done it twice: Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, Ed Belfour and Dominik Hasek.

The Jennings Trophy was presented by the NHL Board of Governors to honor the late William M. Jennings, longtime governor and president of the New York Rangers and one of the greatest builders of hockey in the United States.

  • 2024: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
  • 2023: Linus Ullmark / Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
  • 2022: Frederik Andersen / Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2021: Marc-Andre Fleury / Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2020: Tuukka Rask / Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins
  • 2019: Robin Lehner / Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders
  • 2018: Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
  • 2017: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
  • 2016: Frederik Andersen / John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
  • 2015: Corey Crawford / Carey Price, Blackhawks / Canadiens
  • 2014: Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
  • 2013: Corey Crawford / Ray Emery, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2012: Brian Elliott / Jaroslav Halak, St. Louis Blues
  • 2011: Roberto Luongo / Cory Schneider, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2010: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2009: Tim Thomas / Manny Fernandez, Boston Bruins
  • 2008: Dominik Hasek / Chris Osgood, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2007: Niklas Backstrom / Manny Fernandez, Minnesota Wild
  • 2006: Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flames
  • 2004: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2003: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2003: Roman Cechmanek / Robert Esche, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 2002: Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2001: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 2000: Roman Turek, St. Louis Blues
  • 1999: Ed Belfour / Roman Turek, Dallas Stars
  • 1998: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 1997: Martin Brodeur / Mike Dunham, New Jersey Devils
  • 1996: Chris Osgood / Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1995: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1994: Dominik Hasek / Grant Fuhr, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1993: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1992: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1990: Andy Moog / Rejean Lemelin, Boston Bruins
  • 1989: Patrick Roy / Brian Hayward, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1988: Patrick Roy / Brian Hayward, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1987: Patrick Roy / Brian Hayward, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1986: Bob Froese / Darren Jensen, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1985: Tom Barrasso / Bob Sauve, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1984: Al Jensen / Pat Riggin, Washington Capitals
  • 1983: Roland Melanson / Billy Smith, New York Islanders
  • 1982: Rick Wamsley / Denis Herron, Montreal Canadiens

