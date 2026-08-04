Top prospects for Calgary Flames

2. Carson Carels, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Prince George (WHL): 58 GP, 20-53-73

The 18-year-old will play for the University of North Dakota this season after spending the past three with Prince George of the Western Hockey League, where he had 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games.

“The thing that stands out about Carson is that there’s no deficiencies in his game, he does everything really well,” Edwards said. “He’s going to touch so many parts of the game for us; he’s going to be a minute muncher, he’s going to play against top players, he’s going to be out there in the last minute whether you’re up a goal or down a goal. He’s one of those guys that does everything really well and on top of that, you have a guy of high character, who has a high work ethic and wants to be better and is highly competitive. We couldn’t be more excited about our young group and Carson is a big part of that.”

Carels will soon play against older players with North Dakota, which should enhance his development.

“I’m a big fan of (coach) Dane Jackson and his crew there,” Edwards said. “They did such a great job with Cole Reschny and other kids that have gone through there in terms of their development. We couldn’t be more excited for him to be going there.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-2028

3. Cole Reschny, C

How acquired: Selected with No. 18 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: University of North Dakota (NCAA): 36 GP, 6-29-35

The 19-year-old had 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) in 36 games as a freshman with the University of North Dakota last season and five points (four goals, one assist) for Canada at the World Junior Championship. Reschny will be returning to North Dakota for his sophomore season.

“He’s already gained close to 10 pounds of muscle mass since we drafted him, so he’s bigger, stronger and faster,” Edwards said. “The one thing that stood out with me with Cole playing last year was how responsible he was on both sides of the puck and how trustworthy he was for the coaches there and they were able to put him out in key situations. It wasn’t only at North Dakota, we saw that at the World Juniors and by the end of that tournament, he was a go-to guy for that coaching staff.”

Prior to joining North Dakota, Reschny had 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists) in 62 games for Victoria of the WHL.

“What stood out the most with me with Cole is just how he adjusts, he gets better, he learns,” Edwards said. “He can pivot on the fly and figures stuff out. He’s got a high hockey IQ along with the ability and the attitude and work ethic.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-2028