NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Calgary Flames, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Calgary Flames
Parekh could make impact this season; Carels, Reschny to continue development in NCAA
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1. Zayne Parekh, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Calgary (NHL): 37 GP, 4-5-9, Calgary (AHL): 4 GP, 2-3-5
The highly-touted defenseman played 37 games with the Flames last season and had nine points (four goals, five assists). He also competed at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in seven games, helping Canada win the bronze medal. The 20-year-old is expected to play in the NHL full-time this season.
“We knew we had a good opportunity to send him to the World Juniors, which was amazing for him and when he got back from there, he just took off,” Flames director of player development Ray Edwards said. “He got back from the World Juniors, played four or five games with our American League team (Calgary Wranglers), and that catapulted him into having a good last third of the season.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Carson Carels, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Prince George (WHL): 58 GP, 20-53-73
The 18-year-old will play for the University of North Dakota this season after spending the past three with Prince George of the Western Hockey League, where he had 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games.
“The thing that stands out about Carson is that there’s no deficiencies in his game, he does everything really well,” Edwards said. “He’s going to touch so many parts of the game for us; he’s going to be a minute muncher, he’s going to play against top players, he’s going to be out there in the last minute whether you’re up a goal or down a goal. He’s one of those guys that does everything really well and on top of that, you have a guy of high character, who has a high work ethic and wants to be better and is highly competitive. We couldn’t be more excited about our young group and Carson is a big part of that.”
Carels will soon play against older players with North Dakota, which should enhance his development.
“I’m a big fan of (coach) Dane Jackson and his crew there,” Edwards said. “They did such a great job with Cole Reschny and other kids that have gone through there in terms of their development. We couldn’t be more excited for him to be going there.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-2028
3. Cole Reschny, C
How acquired: Selected with No. 18 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: University of North Dakota (NCAA): 36 GP, 6-29-35
The 19-year-old had 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) in 36 games as a freshman with the University of North Dakota last season and five points (four goals, one assist) for Canada at the World Junior Championship. Reschny will be returning to North Dakota for his sophomore season.
“He’s already gained close to 10 pounds of muscle mass since we drafted him, so he’s bigger, stronger and faster,” Edwards said. “The one thing that stood out with me with Cole playing last year was how responsible he was on both sides of the puck and how trustworthy he was for the coaches there and they were able to put him out in key situations. It wasn’t only at North Dakota, we saw that at the World Juniors and by the end of that tournament, he was a go-to guy for that coaching staff.”
Prior to joining North Dakota, Reschny had 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists) in 62 games for Victoria of the WHL.
“What stood out the most with me with Cole is just how he adjusts, he gets better, he learns,” Edwards said. “He can pivot on the fly and figures stuff out. He’s got a high hockey IQ along with the ability and the attitude and work ethic.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-2028
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4. Cullen Potter, C
How acquired: Selected with No. 32 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Arizona State University (NCAA): 24 GP, 12-14-26
The 19-year-old had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games for Arizona State University last season. Potter has since transferred to Michigan State University for the upcoming season.
“He’s joining a really good program and he’s going to be with a bunch of top prospects and high draft picks and young athletes that are pushing to be NHL players,” Edwards said. “He sustained a major shoulder injury in January that he had to have surgery on and he’s in the time frame where he’s been cleared to play.”
Prior to attending Arizona State, where he had 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 35 games as a freshman, Potter was a member of the U.S. National Development Team.
“Cullen’s got a skillset that’s a little different where he’s as fast a player as we’ve seen,” Edwards said. “We need that speed in our lineup with the NHL club, and I don’t think it’s too long a way for him to be turning pro.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-2029
5. Jack Hextall, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Youngstown (USHL): 59 GP, 20-38-58
The 18-year-old had 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) in 59 games with Youngstown of the USHL last season before being drafted by the Flames. Hextall will be playing for Michigan State this season.
“He’s a highly intelligent player with skill,” Edwards said. “He was a first-round pick that we were totally ecstatic to get him where we got him. He’s a bigger body that is going to add muscle over the next couple of years and with that strength and power, his numbers will improve.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-2029