Celebrini, Smith run 'Rocky' steps in social media video

Sharks forwards go viral with recreation of iconic movie scene in Philadelphia

Smith and Celebrini Rocky steps

© Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini via TikTok

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini are at it again on TikTok.

The San Jose Sharks duo went viral on social media again on Saturday, posting a video of themselves running the iconic "Rocky" steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The video, posted on their joint TikTok account, shows their clip side-by-side with the original scene from the 1976 classic, which stars Sylvester Stallone as the titular character.

Smith and Celebrini previously went viral at the end of 2025 from a Halloween video with the two recreating a scene from the 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber.”

Rocky teaches us that the world might not be all sunshine and rainbows, but Celebrini and Smith continue to do their part to get it there.

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