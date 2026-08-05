NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Carolina Hurricanes.
3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes
Bussi-Kotchetkov goalie tandem, replacing Jarvis output among unknowns
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
1. Is their goaltending good enough?
Frederik Andersen signing with the Edmonton Oilers on July 1 left Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov as the Hurricanes goalie tandem. Andersen started Carolina’s first 16 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (13-2, 1.89 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, three shutouts). Bussi excelled, though, after replacing Andersen to begin the third period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights and started the final three games of that series (3-1, 1.60 GAA, .931 save percentage, one shutout in four postseason games).
The 28-year-old also had a strong first regular season in the NHL (31-6-2, 2.47 GAA, .895 save percentage, two shutouts) after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5, but he will need to prove he can do it again.
Kochetkov returns to share the net with Bussi after a lower-body injury that required surgery limited the 27-year-old to nine NHL games last season (6-2-0, 2.33 GAA, .899 save percentage, one shutout), including none after Dec. 20.
“We're very comfortable with both of them,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “Pyotr unfortunately missed a lot of the year last year, but he has done very well for us in the past and has shown that he can play consistent games in the NHL. And Brandon, obviously, got his first opportunity and ran with it this year. So, we find ourselves feeling like the two of them are both very capable.”
2. Who will step up to fill in for Seth Jarvis?
Jarvis will miss the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery that will require 4-6 months to recover. The 24-year-old forward led the Hurricanes in goals (32) and was fourth in points (66) last season, so they will need to find a way to replace that production. Veterans Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nicolas Deslauriers, who were extras during the playoffs, will have an opportunity to potentially play more regularly, but rookies Bradly Nadeau, 21, and Felix Unger Sorum, 20, will also compete to fill Jarvis’ role in training camp.
“You never want to see a player go down, but it does create some opportunity to get guys into the lineup who really, by all rights, should be in the lineup,” Tulsky said. “So now the competition we will have is, who's going to earn that ice time?”
3. Will this be Jordan Staal’s final season?
The Hurricanes captain will turn 38 on Sept. 10 and is entering the last season of a four-year, $11.6 million contract ($2.9 million average annual value) he signed in 2023. Staal, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs, remains invaluable as Carolina’s leader on the ice and in the locker room and continues to be one of the best two-way centers in the NHL.
It is unknown, though, how long he wants to continue playing.
“Jordan is an essential part of the fabric of our team, and I anticipate that we will be trying to keep him here for as long as he wants to play,” Tulsky said. “We have not yet really talked about what lies beyond this year, but we will get to that. I will reach out to him and his agent at some point and see how they want to handle it.”
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