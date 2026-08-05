NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Carolina Hurricanes, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes
Nadeau, Unger Sorum could earn regular jobs this season
© Sarah Stier/Getty Images
1. Bradly Nadeau, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Carolina (NHL): 12 GP, 3-0-3; Chicago (AHL): 52 GP, 27-29-56
Nadeau continued to demonstrate his scoring ability, leading Chicago, the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate, in goals for the second straight season, and played well in his opportunities in the NHL. The 21-year-old worked on the defensive side of his game, adding penalty killing to his responsibilities, and gained eight pounds (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) since last offseason. With Seth Jarvis needing 4-6 months to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, Nadeau will have a chance to earn a longer look in the NHL at the start of this season.
“The No. 1 thing is every time you watch him you know you’ve got the NHL offensive upside and every game he's continuing to add more NHL aspects to his game,” Hurricanes assistant GM Darren Yorke said. “So, it's only a matter of time before he's in the NHL full time.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Felix Unger Sorum, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 62 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Carolina (NHL): 1 GP, 0-1-1; Chicago (AHL): 72 GP, 17-49-66
Unger Sorum took a big step offensively in his second season playing in North America, leading Chicago in points after he had 20 (five goals, 15 assists) in 61 games as an AHL rookie in 2024-25, and continued to grow stronger, adding six pounds in the past year (6-0, 190). The 20-year-old got his first taste of the NHL, getting an assist in his debut against the New York Islanders on April 14, and is in position to earn more opportunities this season.
“Two years ago, in the AHL he wasn't quite able to get through all of his reads, maybe from a strength perspective,” Yorke said. “Then, year two, it was incredibly consistent: the ability to hold off the defenders with his puck protection, and a lot of that stemmed from his hockey sense, doing that game in and game out, and the overall pace of his game improved.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
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3. Charles Alexis Legault, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 139 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Carolina (NHL): 12 GP, 1-1-2; Chicago (AHL): 24 GP, 3-5-8
Legault impressed as a fill-in when the Hurricanes had injuries on defense in the first half of last season, but the 22-year-old lost a chance to get more NHL experience after he was cut by a skate blade on his right hand on Nov. 9. Legault (6-4, 220) required surgery to repair multiple extensor tendons, sidelining him for more than three months, and spent most of the rest of the season in the AHL.
“He was right there and then, unfortunately, cuts his hand,” Yorke said. “But the ability to be hard to play against brings an element that screams NHL, especially with being 6-4, right-hand shot and skates the way that he does.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Joel Nystrom, D
How acquired: Selected with the No. 219 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Carolina (NHL): 38 GP, 1-9-10; Chicago (AHL): 37 GP, 1-9-10
A seventh-round draft pick, Nystrom (5-11, 178 pounds) has turned out to be a find for the Hurricanes, helping them survive their injuries on defense last season despite limited previous experience in North America -- four AHL games at the end of 2024-25 after arriving from Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League. Carolina rewarded the 24-year-old in December with a four-year, $4.9 million contract that begins this season.
“Joel came over, to his advantage, somewhat playing a very similar system in the neutral zone (with Farjestad), so it was a little bit easier for him, probably than others to adjust to how we want to play,” Yorke said. “And when he got to training camp, just everything clicked.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Semyon Frolov, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 41 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL): 7 GP, 4-1-0, 1.83 goals-against average, .929 save percentage, one shutout; MHK Spartak-MAH Moskva (MHL) 2 GP, 0-2-0, 4.04 GAA, .879 save percentage
Injuries limited Frolov to nine total regular-season games in the Russian junior league last season, plus five in the playoffs (2-3-0, 2.52 GAA, 914 save percentage), but the Hurricanes were pleased with the 19-year-old’s progress despite his limited playing time. Still a bit of a raw talent, Frolov (6-3, 203) is signed to play in Russia through the end of this season.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29