Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

1. Bradly Nadeau, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Carolina (NHL): 12 GP, 3-0-3; Chicago (AHL): 52 GP, 27-29-56

Nadeau continued to demonstrate his scoring ability, leading Chicago, the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate, in goals for the second straight season, and played well in his opportunities in the NHL. The 21-year-old worked on the defensive side of his game, adding penalty killing to his responsibilities, and gained eight pounds (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) since last offseason. With Seth Jarvis needing 4-6 months to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, Nadeau will have a chance to earn a longer look in the NHL at the start of this season.

“The No. 1 thing is every time you watch him you know you’ve got the NHL offensive upside and every game he's continuing to add more NHL aspects to his game,” Hurricanes assistant GM Darren Yorke said. “So, it's only a matter of time before he's in the NHL full time.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season