As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Carolina Hurricanes players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2026-27
Bussi could be breakout candidate; Aho a potential bargain
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Brandon Bussi, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 80th
Bussi was tied for fourth in the NHL in wins (31-6-2) in his first season and set a League record by becoming the fastest goalie ever to reach 30 wins (in 37 games). The 28-year-old played four games for the Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, all in the Stanley Cup Final, and went 3-1 with a 1.60 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout. Bussi also joined Bernie Parent (1974, 1975 with Philadelphia Flyers) as the second undrafted goalie to have a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout (among those to debut after the first NHL Draft in 1963). After Frederik Andersen signed with the Edmonton Oilers, Bussi is a fringe top-10 goalie in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings and could be in for a full-fledged breakout.
NHL.com win projection: 33
2. Sebastian Aho, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 96th
Aho, who has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 10 NHL seasons and is a five-time 30-goal scorer, had 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists in 79 games) last season for the fourth time in his career. Aho has had at least 40 assists and 20 power-play points in four of his past five seasons and at least 200 shots on goal in eight of his 10 career seasons. Since 2021-22, Aho leads the NHL in overtime goals (13) and ranks second in both game-winning goals (41) and short-handed points (22). He’s the only player in the NHL over the past two seasons to have at least 50 goals (56), 90 even-strength points (91), 50 power-play points (50) and 10 short-handed points (13). Aho is a potential draft bargain if he falls outside of the top 75 overall and worth reaching for in leagues counting game-winning goals and short-handed points.
NHL.com point projection: 81
3. Andrei Svechnikov, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 106th
Svechnikov set NHL career highs in points (70 in 79 games), goals (31), power-play goals (12) and power-play points (29) last season. The six-time 20-goal scorer has 22 power-play goals over the past two seasons (tied for 18th in NHL) and at least 140 hits in five straight seasons. The 26-year-old is one of three players in the NHL since 2021-22 to have at least 120 goals (123), 950 shots on goal (981) and 700 hits (676) (Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk). Svechnikov is a fringe top-100 player in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings and is a must-have player for coverage of shots on goal and hits.
NHL.com point projection: 72
4. Nikolaj Ehlers, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 107th
In his first season with the Hurricanes, Ehlers had NHL career highs in points (71 in 82 games), assists (45), power-play goals (10) and power-play points (29). Ehlers scored 26 goals last season, has had at least 20 goals in nine of his past 10 seasons and at least 60 points in three straight seasons. The 30-year-old, who’s coming off his highest average ice time (16:36 per game last season) since 2021-22 (18:04 with the Winnipeg Jets), averaged a career-high 2:54 per game on the power play. Ehlers could bring more exposure to Aho and Svechnikov on the top line this season with Seth Jarvis (shoulder surgery) expected to miss the first couple of months.
NHL.com point projection: 73
5. Logan Stankoven, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 120th
Stankoven had career highs in points (44), goals (21), power-play points (nine) and average ice time (15:27 per game) in his first full season with the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old, who had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his final eight games of the regular season, led Carolina in goals (11 in 19 games; third in NHL) during the 2026 playoffs. Stankoven showed strong chemistry on a line with wings Jackson Blake (led Carolina with 20 points; third in NHL) and Taylor Hall (19 points; fourth) in the postseason. Stankoven and Blake have fantasy breakout potential and are each ranked in the top 50 of the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 61
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Other CAR players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidates: Jackson Blake, F (point projection: 61); Alexander Nikishin, D (point projection: 37)
Draft bargains: Shayne Gostisbehere, D (point projection: 52); Taylor Hall, F (point projection: 51)
Blocks and hits specialists: K'Andre Miller, D (point projection: 39); Sean Walker, D (point projection: 32); Jaccob Slavin, D (point projection: 32)
Rookie to watch: Bradly Nadeau, F
Key injury: Seth Jarvis, F
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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