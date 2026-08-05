Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2026-27

1. Brandon Bussi, G

NHL.com fantasy rank: 80th

Bussi was tied for fourth in the NHL in wins (31-6-2) in his first season and set a League record by becoming the fastest goalie ever to reach 30 wins (in 37 games). The 28-year-old played four games for the Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, all in the Stanley Cup Final, and went 3-1 with a 1.60 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout. Bussi also joined Bernie Parent (1974, 1975 with Philadelphia Flyers) as the second undrafted goalie to have a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout (among those to debut after the first NHL Draft in 1963). After Frederik Andersen signed with the Edmonton Oilers, Bussi is a fringe top-10 goalie in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings and could be in for a full-fledged breakout.

NHL.com win projection: 33

2. Sebastian Aho, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 96th

Aho, who has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 10 NHL seasons and is a five-time 30-goal scorer, had 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists in 79 games) last season for the fourth time in his career. Aho has had at least 40 assists and 20 power-play points in four of his past five seasons and at least 200 shots on goal in eight of his 10 career seasons. Since 2021-22, Aho leads the NHL in overtime goals (13) and ranks second in both game-winning goals (41) and short-handed points (22). He’s the only player in the NHL over the past two seasons to have at least 50 goals (56), 90 even-strength points (91), 50 power-play points (50) and 10 short-handed points (13). Aho is a potential draft bargain if he falls outside of the top 75 overall and worth reaching for in leagues counting game-winning goals and short-handed points.

NHL.com point projection: 81

3. Andrei Svechnikov, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 106th

Svechnikov set NHL career highs in points (70 in 79 games), goals (31), power-play goals (12) and power-play points (29) last season. The six-time 20-goal scorer has 22 power-play goals over the past two seasons (tied for 18th in NHL) and at least 140 hits in five straight seasons. The 26-year-old is one of three players in the NHL since 2021-22 to have at least 120 goals (123), 950 shots on goal (981) and 700 hits (676) (Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk). Svechnikov is a fringe top-100 player in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings and is a must-have player for coverage of shots on goal and hits.

NHL.com point projection: 72