As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Calgary Flames:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Calgary Flames
Frost, Farabee can make impact with goals off the rush
© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Coronato’s shot metrics
Forward Matt Coronato, who led the Flames in points last season (45 in 80 games), had strong shots-by-location metrics; he was in the 95th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (84) and also ranked highly in midrange goals (eight; 86th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (21; 92nd percentile). Coronato also excelled in two shot speed categories: he ranked in the 94th percentile in 70-80 mph shot attempts (87) and 90th percentile in 80-90 mph shots (26).
The 23-year-old wing also shouldered a heavy workload in terms of total skating distance (214.11 miles; 85th percentile among forwards), especially on the power play (33.61 miles; 92nd percentile at position), and has a higher offensive gear to reach if he becomes a fixture on both the Flames’ top line and first power-play unit this season.
2. Young, talented players on back end
The Flames, who have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past four seasons, are rebuilding around their talented players on the back end, from defensemen Simon Nemec (No. 2 pick in 2022 NHL Draft; acquired from New Jersey Devils this offseason) and Zayne Parekh (No. 9 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) to starting goalie Dustin Wolf (second in Calder Trophy voting in 2024-25 behind winner Lane Hutson) and backup options Devin Cooley and Arsenii Sergeev.
Wolf, 25, was tied for 10th in the NHL in both quality starts (27) and long-range save percentage (.979). Cooley, 29, was quietly tied for second in the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.850 in 31 games) last season behind only New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (.864 in 55 games). Sergeev, 23, stopped 27 of 28 shots faced, including nine of 10 high-danger shots faced, to win his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings on April 16.
Nemec, 22, ranked among the defenseman leaders in both high-danger goals (three; 92nd percentile) and midrange goals (six; 94th percentile) last season. Parekh, 20, ranked in the 94th percentile in offensive zone time percentage (45.5 in 37 games) last season and has the ceiling of leading the Flames in points in his first full NHL season.
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3. Goals off the rush
Although Calgary finished with the fewest 20-plus mph speed bursts (1,180; 32nd) in the NHL last season, the Flames were still a very opportunistic team in transition. Per NHL EDGE IQ, the Flames ranked 10th in goals off the rush (87; goals coming within five seconds of puck crossing offensive blue line), with forwards Joel Farabee (13), Morgan Frost (10) and Coronato (nine) being their leaders in that category.
Frost led the Flames in both high-danger goals (16; 92nd percentile among forwards) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (142; 85th percentile at position) last season. Frost also ranked highly among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (58; 81st percentile). Farabee ranks second among players on the Flames’ active roster in high-danger goals last season (12) after Blake Coleman (13 high-danger goals) was traded to the Minnesota Wild.