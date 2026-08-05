NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes had three players rank in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in mid-range goals, including Svechnikov (15; tied for 10th in NHL), Aho (13; 96th percentile) and Jarvis (12; 95th percentile). Gostisbehere led Carolina defensemen in mid-range goals (nine; seventh at position), and Nikishin was tied for fourth at his position in long-range goals (six). Among forwards last season, Staal ranked in the 92nd percentile in high-danger goals (16), while Blake finished in the 90th percentile (15) in that category.

3. Ehlers’ elite shot, skating metrics

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who joined the Hurricanes last offseason, set NHL career highs in points (71) and assists (45) last season and helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup in his first season with the team, leading the entire Stanley Cup Final in points (nine in six games). He was tied for third among forwards in long-range goals (three) last regular season and ranked in the 89th percentile at his position in mid-range goals (nine).

Ehlers finished among the forward leaders in average shot speed (63.86 mph; 97th percentile) and hardest shot (93.63; 94th percentile) last season. He also ranked highly at his position in 90-100 mph shot attempts (five; 96th percentile), 80-90 mph shot attempts (60; 97th percentile) and 70-80 mph shot attempts (108; 97th percentile).

The 30-year-old also excelled among forwards in many advanced skating metrics last regular season, including 22-plus mph speed bursts (20; 96th percentile), 20-plus mph bursts (182; 92nd percentile) and max skating speed (23.11 mph; 88th percentile). Ehlers also ranked highly at his position in offensive zone time percentage (46.9; 97th percentile), total skating distance at all strengths (221.81 miles; 89th percentile) and power-play skating distance (34.73; 93rd percentile).

Ehlers had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 18 games during the 2026 playoffs and was tied with Mikael Granlund of the Anaheim Ducks for the most mid-range goals (four) in the postseason. Ehlers also ranked highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts (61; 97th percentile), max skating speed (22.87; 90th percentile) and average shot speed (63.12; 91st percentile) in the playoffs and proved to be Carolina’s X-factor in many different ways.