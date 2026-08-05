As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Carolina Hurricanes
Offensive zone time percentage, Ehlers’ elite shot, skating metrics among highlights
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Offensive zone time percentage
The defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes led the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (45.5) at all strengths last regular season and have led that category in each season of the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22). The Hurricanes also led the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (45.5), even strength (45.4) and on the penalty kill (30.3), helping them go 16-3 and win their second championship in franchise history (other: 2006).
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere led the entire NHL in offensive zone time percentage (49.6) last regular season and was one of five players from the Hurricanes in the top 10 of that category, joined by Andrei Svechnikov (49.3; second), Seth Jarvis (48.2; tied for sixth), Sebastian Aho (48.2; tied for sixth) and Taylor Hall (47.7; 10th).
Carolina also led the League in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (45.5) and on the penalty kill (30.6) last season. They had eight players inside the top 10 in offensive zone time percentage at even strength, including each of the top four (all defensemen): Sean Walker (47.9), Mike Reilly (47.6; currently an unrestricted free agent), K’Andre Miller (47.4) and Alexander Nikishin (47.2).
Each of the top 10 forwards in offensive zone time percentage at even strength last season were from Carolina:
- William Carrier (46.9)
- Taylor Hall (46.8)
- Jordan Staal (46.8)
- Andrei Svechnikov (46.6)
- Sebastian Aho (46.5)
- Logan Stankoven (46.4)
- Seth Jarvis (46.4)
- Jackson Blake (46.3)
- Jordan Martinook (46.2)
- Mark Jankowski (45.6)
Staal, who scored six goals, including two power-play goals, in six games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Final and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the playoffs, led the entire League in offensive zone time percentage on the power play last regular season (73.4). The Hurricanes, as a team, were tied for seventh in that category (60.5). Carolina also led the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage during the regular season (59.1) and playoffs (57.8), adding to their trademark of possession dominance under coach Rod Brind’Amour.
2. Goals, shots from all locations
The Hurricanes were tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the most mid-range goals (104) in the NHL last season and ranked second behind them in long-range goals (26). Carolina, which also ranked highly in high-danger goals (135; eighth) last season, ranked second in all three shots-by-location regions: high-danger shots on goal (723), midrange shots on goal (769) and long-range shots on goal (627).
The Hurricanes had three players rank in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in mid-range goals, including Svechnikov (15; tied for 10th in NHL), Aho (13; 96th percentile) and Jarvis (12; 95th percentile). Gostisbehere led Carolina defensemen in mid-range goals (nine; seventh at position), and Nikishin was tied for fourth at his position in long-range goals (six). Among forwards last season, Staal ranked in the 92nd percentile in high-danger goals (16), while Blake finished in the 90th percentile (15) in that category.
3. Ehlers’ elite shot, skating metrics
Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who joined the Hurricanes last offseason, set NHL career highs in points (71) and assists (45) last season and helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup in his first season with the team, leading the entire Stanley Cup Final in points (nine in six games). He was tied for third among forwards in long-range goals (three) last regular season and ranked in the 89th percentile at his position in mid-range goals (nine).
Ehlers finished among the forward leaders in average shot speed (63.86 mph; 97th percentile) and hardest shot (93.63; 94th percentile) last season. He also ranked highly at his position in 90-100 mph shot attempts (five; 96th percentile), 80-90 mph shot attempts (60; 97th percentile) and 70-80 mph shot attempts (108; 97th percentile).
The 30-year-old also excelled among forwards in many advanced skating metrics last regular season, including 22-plus mph speed bursts (20; 96th percentile), 20-plus mph bursts (182; 92nd percentile) and max skating speed (23.11 mph; 88th percentile). Ehlers also ranked highly at his position in offensive zone time percentage (46.9; 97th percentile), total skating distance at all strengths (221.81 miles; 89th percentile) and power-play skating distance (34.73; 93rd percentile).
Ehlers had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 18 games during the 2026 playoffs and was tied with Mikael Granlund of the Anaheim Ducks for the most mid-range goals (four) in the postseason. Ehlers also ranked highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts (61; 97th percentile), max skating speed (22.87; 90th percentile) and average shot speed (63.12; 91st percentile) in the playoffs and proved to be Carolina’s X-factor in many different ways.
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