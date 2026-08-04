Inside look at Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are staying the course and pressing on with their youth movement.

They are banking on their talented young players this season to take another step in the rebuilding process, hoping to build the foundation for a winning team to go along with their new arena that will open for the 2027-28 season.

It’s one of the main reasons Calgary was not very active in free agency this offseason.

“We’ve had a plan the whole time, and it’s still the same,” general manager Craig Conroy said. “If something made sense or if there was an opportunity (in free agency), but to be honest, we have to stick with the plan.

“I told you we wouldn’t be doing much with free agency, lots of teams have jumped in, but with us and who we have on the roster, the opportunity we want to give those guys, it just made more sense to go with what we have right now.”

Calgary (34-39-9) finished seventh in the Pacific Division last season after just missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25 with a young lineup. The Flames were hoping to take another step forward but struggled offensively and were unable to keep pace with the rest of their division.

Undaunted, Calgary leaned even harder into the rebuild.