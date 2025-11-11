Bergeron, Brind'Amour among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame in 2026

Now that the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been inducted and all eight are officially honored members, their plaques hanging in the Great Hall, it's time to look ahead and ask the question we always do at this time.

Who are the top candidates to become Hall of Famers next year?

The list of hopefuls is long, as you can see below. It's laden with Stanley Cup winners, postseason award winners, international champions and more.

Of note, the Hall of Fame bylaws allow the selection of four male and two female inductees per year. To be eligible, they can't have played in a professional or international hockey game in any of the three previous seasons. The Hall can elect up to two inductees in the Builder's category, or one if someone is elected in the referee or linesperson category.