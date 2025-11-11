Bergeron, Brind'Amour among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame in 2026

Former Bruins center, E. Staal eligible for 1st time; Duggan, Elias, Getzlaf, Price also highlight list

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Now that the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been inducted and all eight are officially honored members, their plaques hanging in the Great Hall, it's time to look ahead and ask the question we always do at this time.

Who are the top candidates to become Hall of Famers next year?

The list of hopefuls is long, as you can see below. It's laden with Stanley Cup winners, postseason award winners, international champions and more.

Of note, the Hall of Fame bylaws allow the selection of four male and two female inductees per year. To be eligible, they can't have played in a professional or international hockey game in any of the three previous seasons. The Hall can elect up to two inductees in the Builder's category, or one if someone is elected in the referee or linesperson category.

Here are the likely, or unlikely depending on where you land in the debate, 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame hopefuls, complete with their resume:

Patrice Bergeron

  • Center played all 19 seasons in the NHL for the Boston Bruins from 2003-23, scoring 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 games
  • Won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019
  • Had 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists) in 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 23 games of the 2011 postseason
  • Record six-time winner of the Selke Trophy given to the best defensive forward in the NHL
  • Winner of the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020-21, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2012-13 and the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2013-14
  • Represented Canada in the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Olympics, winning the gold medal both times
  • Gold medalist with Canada in the 2004 IIHF World Championship, 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2012 Spengler Cup and the World Cup of Hockey 2016
  • Leading scorer (13 points) and MVP of the 2005 World Juniors
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Pavel Datsyuk

Phil Kessel

  • Forward played for the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights in a 17-year career from 2006-23
  • Finished with 992 points (413 goals, 579 assists) in 1,286 games, including an NHL-record ironman streak of 1,064 games
  • Three-time Stanley Cup champion (2016 and 2017 with the Penguins, 2023 with the Golden Knights)
  • Winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2007 for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game
  • Represented the United States in the Olympics in 2010 and 2014, helping the U.S. get the silver medal in 2010 and being named the best forward in the tournament in 2014, when he had five goals and eight points in six games
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Joe Mullen
E Staal for 2026 HHOF candidates 111125

Eric Staal

  • Played for the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers from 2003-23
  • Won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006
  • Finished his NHL career with 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists) in 1,365 games
  • Carolina's all-time leader in games played (909), goals (322), assists (453) and points (775)
  • Hurricanes retired his No. 12 on Jan. 12, 2025
  • Played in the NHL All-Star Game six times (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2018, 2020)
  • Captain for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not include players active in the NHL at the time
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Daniel Sedin

Here are the top candidates who have previously been eligible for induction (alphabetically by last name), with information from their Hall of Fame resume:

Rod Brind'Amour

  • Forward played for the St. Louis Blues (1989-91), Philadelphia Flyers (1991-2000) and Hurricanes (2000-10)
  • Stanley Cup champion with the Hurricanes in 2006
  • Two-time winner of the Selke Trophy (2005-06, 2006-07)
  • 1,184 points (452 goals, 732 assists) in 1,484 games
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Marian Hossa

Julie Chu

  • Forward with United States women's national team and one of the most decorated U.S. women's players of all time
  • Four-time Olympic medalist (silver in 2002, 2010 and 2014; bronze in 2006)
  • Five-time gold medalist at the IIHF Women's World Championship (2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013)
  • Four-time silver medalist at Women's World Championship (2001, 2004, 2007, 2012)
  • Three-time All-American at Harvard University
  • Finished her career at Harvard as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's hockey with 285 points, a record surpassed by Meghan Agosta on Feb. 4, 2011
  • Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner as the top player in women's college hockey in 2006-07
  • Two-time winner of the Clarkson Cup (2010, '11)
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Brianna Decker

Vincent Damphousse

  • Forward played for the Toronto Maple Leafs (1986-91), Edmonton Oilers (1991-92), Canadiens (1992-99) and San Jose Sharks (1999 to 2004)
  • Stanley Cup champion with the Canadiens in 1993
  • Tied with Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne for 42nd in NHL history with 773 assists, the most of all eligible players not in the Hall of Fame
  • 1,205 points (432 goals) in 1,378 games played
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Pierre Turgeon

Meghan Duggan

  • Captained the United States to an Olympic gold medal in 2018
  • Silver medalist and U.S. captain at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014
  • Seven-time gold medal winner at the World Championship (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017)
  • Silver medalist at the 2007 World Championship
  • Played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, winning the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2010-11
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Natalie Darwitz
Elias in SCF for 2026 HHOF candidates 111125

Patrik Elias

  • Forward played his entire NHL career with the New Jersey Devils from 1995 to 2016
  • Holds Devils records for goals (408), assists (617) and points (1,025) in the regular season, and goals (45), assists (80) and points (125) in the playoffs
  • Two-time Stanley Cup champion (2000, 2003)
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Marian Hossa

Theo Fleury

  • Forward played for Calgary Flames (1988-99), Colorado Avalanche (1999), Rangers (1999-2002) and Chicago Blackhawks (2002-03)
  • Stanley Cup champion with the Flames in 1989
  • 1,088 points (455 goals, 633 assists) in 1,084 games
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Mark Recchi

Ryan Getzlaf

  • Forward played his entire NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks (2005-22)
  • Won the Stanley Cup in 2007
  • Anaheim's all-time leader in regular-season games (1,157), assists (737) and points (1,019), and playoff games (125), goals (37), assists (83) and points (120)
  • Had the seventh most points and fifth most assists in the NHL from 2005-22
  • Won Olympic gold representing Canada in 2010 and 2014
  • Won gold at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and 2005 World Juniors
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Daniel Alfredsson

Sergei Gonchar

  • Defenseman played for the Washington Capitals (1994 to 2004), Bruins (2004), Pittsburgh Penguins (2005-10), Ottawa Senators (2010-13), Dallas Stars (2013-14) and Canadiens (2014-15)
  • Won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2009
  • 811 points (220 goals, 591 assists) in 1,301 regular-season games
  • 90 points (22 goals, 68 assists) in 141 playoff games
  • Two-time Olympic medalist representing Russia (1998, silver; 2002, bronze)
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Sergei Zubov

Curtis Joseph

  • Goalie played for the Blues (1989-95), Oilers (1995-98), Maple Leafs (1998-2002, 2008-09), Detroit Red Wings (2002-04), Phoenix Coyotes (2005-07) and Flames (2007-08)
  • 454 NHL wins, more than Hall of Fame goalies Terry Sawchuk (445), Jacques Plante (437), Tony Esposito (423), Glenn Hall (407), Grant Fuhr (403) and Dominik Hasek (389)
  • King Clancy Memorial Award winner for player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community in 1999-2000
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Tom Barrasso
Marleau for 2026 HHOF candidates 111125

Patrick Marleau

  • Forward played for the Sharks (1997-2017, 2019-20, 2020-21), Maple Leafs (2017-19) and Penguins (2020)
  • Played 1,779 games, most in NHL history
  • 25th all-time in goals with 566; the 24 players in front of him are either in the Hall of Fame or likely will be (Alex Ovechkin, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos)
  • Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2010 and 2014
  • Gold at the 2003 World Championship and 2004 World Cup of Hockey
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Joe Thornton

Ryan Miller

  • Goalie played for the Buffalo Sabres (2002-14), Blues (2014), Vancouver Canucks (2014-17), Ducks (2017-21)
  • 16th all-time in wins (391) and 19th in games played (796)
  • Career 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts
  • Vezina Trophy winner in 2009-10
  • Silver medalist representing the United States at the 2010 Olympics
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Henrik Lundqvist

Bernie Nicholls

  • Forward played for Los Angeles Kings (1981-90), Rangers (1990-91), Oilers (1991-93), Devils (1993-94), Blackhawks (1994-96), Sharks (1996-99)
  • Most points (1,209) of all eligible players not yet in the Hall of Fame
  • One of four players in NHL history with 70 goals and 150 points in the same season
  • 1,209 points (475 goals, 734 assists) in 1,127 games
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Luc Robitaille

Carey Price

  • Goalie played his entire NHL career with the Canadiens (2007-22)
  • Montreal's all-time leader in wins with 361 in 712 games
  • Vezina Trophy winner voted as the NHL's best goalie in 2014-15
  • Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player in 2014-15
  • 49 shutouts, .917 save percentage and 2.51 GAA
  • Helped Montreal reach Stanley Cup Final in 2021
  • Olympic gold medalist representing Canada in 2014
  • Backstopped Canada to a gold medal at the World Cup of Hockey 2016
  • Helped Canada to gold at the 2007 World Junior Championship
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Henrik Lundqvist

Tuukka Rask

  • Goalie played his entire NHL career with the Bruins (2007-22)
  • Boston's all-time leader with 308 wins and 564 games
  • Had the best GAA (2.28) and tied Ben Bishop for the second-best save percentage (.921) among goalies who played at least 200 games from 2009-22
  • Finished career with 52 shutouts
  • Won Stanley Cup as the backup to Tim Thomas in 2011
  • Helped Bruins back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 as starter
  • Went 57-46 with a 2.22 GAA and .925 save percentage in 104 playoff games
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Tom Barrasso

Pekka Rinne

  • Goalie played entire NHL career for the Nashville Predators (2008-21)
  • Nashville's all-time leader in every major statistical category for goalies; 369 wins, 60 shutouts, a 2.43 GAA, .917 save percentage, 683 games
  • Tied for seventh in GAA and tied for sixth in save percentage among goalies with 500 games played
  • Won the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Henrik Lundqvist
Spezza 2026 HHOF candidates 111125

Jason Spezza

  • Forward played for the Senators (2002-14), Stars (2014-19) and Maple Leafs (2019-22)
  • Finished NHL career with 995 points (363 goals, 632 assists) in 1,248 games, including 687 points (251 goals, 436 assists) in 686 games with the Senators, second in team history behind Alfredsson (1,108 points in 1,178 games)
  • Won gold with Canada at the 2015 World Championship
  • Never won the Stanley Cup, an individual NHL award or an Olympic gold
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Daniel Alfredsson

Tim Thomas

  • Played 426 games for the Bruins, Panthers and Stars, going 214-145-49 with a 2.52 GAA, .920 save percentage and 31 shutouts
  • Won the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs with the Bruins in 2011, when he went 16-9 with a 1.98 GAA, .940 save percentage and four shutouts in 25 games
  • Two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy (2008-09, 2010-11)
  • Tied Tomas Vokoun for the best save percentage in the NHL (.922), and sixth in GAA (2.44), eighth in wins (181), fifth in shutouts (30) and 10th in games played (336) among goalies who played at least 300 games from 2006-12
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Mike Vernon

Keith Tkachuk

  • Forward played for the Winnipeg Jets (1991-96), Coyotes (1996-2001), Blues (2001-07, 2007-10), Atlanta Thrashers (2007)
  • His 538 goals are second most of all eligible players not already in the Hall of Fame behind Patrick Marleau
  • 1,065 points in 1,201 games
  • Gold medal representing the United States at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Jeremy Roenick

Justin Williams

  • Forward played for Flyers (2000-04), Hurricanes (2004-09, 2017-20), Kings (2009-15), Capitals (2015-17)
  • Three-time Stanley Cup champion; Carolina in 2006; Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014
  • Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2014
  • 102 points (41 goals, 61 assists) in 162 playoff games, including eight game-winning goals
  • His teams went 8-1 in Game 7s
  • 797 points (320 goals, 477 assists) in 1,264 regular season games
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Bernie Federko
Zetterberg for 2026 HHOF candidates 111125

Henrik Zetterberg

  • Forward played his entire career with the Red Wings (2002-18)
  • Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2008
  • Fifth in Red Wings history in goals (337), assists (623) and points (960)
  • Won gold with Sweden at the 2006 Turin Olympics and the 2006 World Championship
  • IIHF Triple Gold Club member
  • Hall of Fame comparable: Pavel Datsyuk

Here is one candidate for the Builder's category:

Fran Rider

  • Organized the World Women's Hockey Tournament in 1987, which was a predecessor to the IIHF Women's World Championship beginning in 1990, which she also helped organize
  • Actively pushed for women's hockey to be included in the Olympics, which happened at the 1998 Nagano Games
  • First female builder to receive the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2017
  • Inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2015
  • Received the Order of Canada in 2015
  • First recipient of Hockey Canada's Female Breakthrough Award in 1998
  • First executive director of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association, which debuted in 1975. Seven years later she became the president and CEO of the OWHA, which joined Hockey Canada, allowing Rider to join Hockey Canada's Female Council
  • Hall of Fame comparable: None

